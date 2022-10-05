Thunderstorms expected

TRINIDAD and Tobago has been placed under an Adverse Weather Alert—Yellow Level, as heavy thunderstorms were expected to develop early today and continue for the next two days.
The Yellow Level alert issued by the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) went into effect at 5 a.m. today and was scheduled to remain in place until midday on Friday.
This means the possibility of street/flash flooding, especially for those areas so prone, the Met Service warned.
The Yellow Alert stated: “Periods of rain and/or showers of varying intensities are expected from early morning (October 5) commencing over Tobago and eastern areas of Trinidad as an active tropical wave traverses westward over our area.”
There is also a 70 per cent (high) chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms that can produce intense rainfall in excess of 25mm, the Met Service said.
It warned that gusty winds in excess of 55 kilometres per hour may be experienced, especially in the vicinity of heavy showers/thunderstorms.
Street/flash flooding and localised ponding are also likely in heavy downpours and seas can become agitated at times in sheltered areas.
People are cautioned to watch for flying hazards during gusty winds, while landslides/landslips are also possible in areas so prone.
Tomorrow is expected to be “cloudy to overcast with periods of light to moderate showers and rain and a 70-80 per cent (high) chance of occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms”.
Note that “these conditions will persist overnight”, meteorologist Kiran Sedoo stated.