A 37-year-old man was gunned down in Sangre Grande on Sunday night.
The victim has been identified as Timothy Nathaniel, also known as Tiger.
The Express was told that at about 11.30p.m. residents of Blake Avenue Extension in Sangre Grande heard a volley of gunshots, and saw a group of men running from Nathaniel's home.
The police and paramedics were notified, and the 37-year-old was found bleeding from multiple gunshot injuries.
He was placed in a vehicle and taken to the Sangre Grande District Hospital where he died.
A team of officers from the Eastern Division and the Homicide Bureau, under the supervision of Snr Sup Belfon, visited the scene.