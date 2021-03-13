‘Time for rapists to fear the victim’

The time has come for women to take control of their lives and for sexual offenders to live in fear of victims.
In a recent interview with the Express, psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh noted that sexual assault continues to be a major fear factor amongst women and their families in Trinidad and Tobago.
He noted that for years women have been plagued with feeling unsafe while commuting and conducting daily activities, adding they were unsafe in their own homes with the increasing number of home invasions.
And rapists no longer fear the justice system, he said.
Deyalsingh said it was therefore time for the rapist to fear the victim and for women to protect themselves against these criminals.
He said, “With small handguns and adequate training women can protect themselves and make criminals think twice.”
Calling on the judiciary to take a role in the fight to protect women, he said the country had reached a stage where the judiciary must be given the tools to assist with the delays, a two-tier approach, one dealing with old cases and a fast track system with all new assault cases.
“Our judges should consider imprisonment for the remainder of one’s natural life as a sentence for those found guilty of rape as this would send a strong message to those who think they are untouchable and the victims who are in need of justice. The State is required to put the necessary legal and administrative mechanisms in place to adequately protect our women and girls,” he said.
Lack of faith
In recent weeks, there has been a notable increase in allegations of sexual offences against young women. Many of these acts, according to the reports, allegedly occurred years ago.
But why would someone claiming abuse wait so long to come forward?
According to Deyalsingh, there is a wide range of reasons women and men prefer not to report sexual crimes to the authorities. And in some cases, he said victims hide these crimes from family members and friends.
The main reason, Deyalsingh said, was lack of faith in the Trinidad and Tobago judicial system.
Research has found that many women are convinced that it is useless to report the incident as nothing will come out of it, he said.
“It may take years of which can re-traumatise the victim. So lack of faith in the system with its lengthy trials,” he said.
Deyalsingh said women have lamented the invasive nature of reporting and the trauma of recounting every detail of the incident. The invasive physical exams make the person feel violated again, he said.
There is also the fear of reprisal in cases where the perpetrator may have known his victim and would seek revenge on her or her family for reporting the crime against her, he said.
Then there is the Stockholm syndrome, a psychological form of entrapment that the victim cannot help herself which Deyalsingh said occurs where the woman feels the rapist has the power to kill her so she feels gratitude towards him.
But it is victim blaming that may have contributed to the low reports of sexual offences against women in Trinidad and Tobago, he said.
Deyalsingh said, “The fear of being blamed as there has been a culture of victim blaming and discrediting and sometimes disbelief. A culture of internalised misogyny and toxic masculinity breed a culture that is not sensitive to victims criticising, how she dressed or where she was going.”
And some women feel ashamed, he said, fearing they may be viewed as a “spoilt product” by her partner or other suitors.
Families also have a significant role, he said, especially in cases of incestuous rape. This occurs when a family member or provider is the attacker and other family members may not want the incident to become public knowledge.
In these cases, among others, women are made to feel this behaviour should be accepted.
Many women begin to “second guess” themselves, he said, believing she may have encouraged the attacker.
Fewer reports
According to statistics obtained from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), there was a decline in reported cases of rapes, incest and sexual offences in 2020.
Whether this reflects the actual cases of these offences in Trinidad and Tobago or the failure to report these incidents is not known.
In 2020, the total number of sexual offences reported was 372, the highest figure of 64 being reported in February.
The lowest number—15—was reported in December.