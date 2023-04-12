‘Time for SoE’

TRINIDAD and Tobago is “trembling in fear” and there should be a state of emergency (SoE) to crack down on criminal elements who are terrorising law-abiding citizens.
This was the view of president of the Criminal Bar Association Israel Khan and businessman Gary Aboud in separate interviews with the Express yesterday. Khan said he was considering having an emergency meeting of the Criminal Bar Association as emboldened criminals are causing havoc in the country.
“I am of the view that (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) should personally take over the Ministry of National Security because he enjoys the status of primus inter pares (Latin meaning first among equals) in the Cabinet so he needs to take the lead on crime because we are a failed state as far as the crime situation is concerned,” said Khan.
He said a state of emergency should be declared.
He recalled that the Joint Select Committee on National Security (JSC) had written to the Criminal Bar Association seeking its view on the current state of the criminal justice system in Trinidad and Tobago and its proposals to improve operations.
He emphasised the need for proactive action to be taken across the board and from the top.
“I am of the view that (National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds) has tried his incompetent best. He really cannot handle that ministry, the prime minister must take over that ministry and have him (Hinds) as a junior minister because both of them work very well together,” he said.
“After reading the story in the Express I am in shock and trembling with fear and contemplating whether the time has arrived for me to leave this country and live out my old age in peace and quiet,” Khan said.
The time has come to “liberalise” the process and give responsible people firearms to protect themselves.
“They should do everything possible to protect the entrenched middle-class people because these are the people they are robbing,” he added, as he called for more visible law enforcement boots on the ground.
“The army should also be deployed for joint patrols with the police,” Khan said.
“Let the army who is well fed and dressed and have nothing to do hit the ground. We don’t have a war to fight and we are not protecting our borders so let there be joint ventures. This thing is getting totally out of control,” said Khan.
Aboud said crime is a symptom of a society without discipline.
“We should have a state of emergency with immediate effect and the police should search every suspected home for weapons. But seizing weapons is nonsensical because the borders are wide open, we have no radar, so the first thing the Government needs to do is implement radar to control contraband on the seas,” he said.
Fines for unlicensed guns
Aboud also suggested that there be a two-week gun amnesty exercise where people are paid to bring in illegal firearms.
“It should be done where there is a $1,500 reward paid for by the private sector. All the chambers of commerce, every business in Trinidad and Tobago can put together money, be it from $5,000 upwards and that fund should be used to ‘purchase’ the weapons,” he said.
He said it should be done within a two-week time-frame and, at the end of that period the state of emergency begins and the police can start raiding suspected homes for guns.
He said anyone who is found with an unlicensed gun should be fined $25,000 and given 12 months in prison with hard labour.
“So you would have an opportunity to get off the hook and bring it in and if you don’t, then crapaud smoke your pipe,” he said, adding that he was willing to pledge a commitment to this fund.
Aboud said people are living in fear and this manner of life cannot continue without intervention.
Aboud said: “Everybody is trembling, the whole country is trembling, it not safe to go anywhere, you cannot stop, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t stop, you can’t pick up hitchhikers. I read about the man who got beaten on his head with a stone after he gave two fellas a drop. Every day I give people a drop.”