Time running out for Shirvani

IN less than one year, Shirvani Motilal’s life has been completely overturned by Synovial Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of soft tissue cancer that has ravaged her body and is now threatening to end her life.
The 27-year-old mother of one has spent the last seven months in and out of hospital rooms, fighting for the chance to see her one-year-old son grow up. But with less than a month before which doctors say all treatment will prove ineffective, her family is pleading for the opportunity to save her.
“If she does not get surgery in the next month, the doctors say we will essentially be waiting for her to die,” her brother, 20-year-old Sudarshan Motilal, told the Express in a telephone interview last week.
“As parents, as a brother and a son, it is very hard to think that someone who is still so young may not be around in the next few months and if they are around it may not be in the same way they were here before. As a family it is very, very difficult to see that. Everything can happen in such a short space of time,” he said.
Motilal was first hospitalised at Southern Medical Hospital in San Fernando in early June 2021, with severe lower back pain. It had been almost a year since the gnawing pain had started in her body and refused to dissipate with time.
By June 28, 2021, the then-26-year-old received the results for multiple tests confirming the cancerous tumour and began a months-long journey to find relief.
But brother Sudarshan told the Express that relief has yet to come.
Instead, he said, several rounds of chemotherapy have proven fruitless, with doctors advising that Motilal has reached a saturation point.
To survive, he says, his sister must make the trip to Panama to undergo surgical removal of the tumour at a cost of approximately $1.5 million, a fee the family has no way of footing.
“It was a tumour in her legs, pressing up against the sacrum bone. It was excruciating pain for her. She started getting more pain and it was hard for her to walk,” said Sudarshan.
“The surgery has to be in Panama because they said it can’t be performed here. Her husband will have to take a month to stay with her, my mom and dad will take care of her son and we will take turns. They will have to cut a radius around the tumour to ensure it doesn’t grow back. They will cut part of the sacrum bone and this will have to be re-built with titanium,” he explained.
“The risk involved is that if her nerves get damaged during the surgery she will lose control of her bowel movement, she will be bedridden for at least one year and require therapy to get moving again, she may not be able to work for at least five years or the rest of her life depending on how it goes. We will have to take care of her and it costs $1.5 million.”
In the interim, Sudarshan said, the family is facing the daunting task of watching their once-lively, ambitious daughter and sister become incapacitated by the disease.
Shirvani, he said, has shed countless tears and faced immense pain in the process.
“I remember I was in online class and my mom was crying really loud and that was when we got the call. After that it was a shock to everyone. My cousin had colon cancer and he had to battle through that and we went through it with him. When we heard she had it, it was a second hurt,” he recalled.
“It is very difficult for her, the only thing giving her strength to hold on is her son. It is very difficult for her. There are days I’m leaving home to go to work and she cries and tells me she is not sure how long she could hold on again. She is in the hospital with chemo in three-day sessions, three weeks apart. Sometimes I’ll get a call from her while in the hospital just crying,” he said.
And though efforts have been made to raise funds through the community and through a GoFundMe account, he said, they have not yet raised nearly enough to stand the cost.
Last week, Motilal’s GoFundMe donations stood at approximately US$15,000. The family has also applied for a grant through the Ministry of Health amounting to approximately $50,000, but this grant has yet to be approved.
Last week Monday, Sudarshan posted a video to his social media requesting assistance. The video, he said, was meant to share with others the tragic speed with which such a diagnosis can change lives.
Titled “My Sister’s Cancer Surgery”, it amassed more than 39,000 views overnight.
Since posting, he said, several well-meaning citizens have reached out offering prayers and donations. These citizens have put their hearts into the drive and reignited hope within the family.
Long road ahead
“Most important to me is the welfare of the family, so we want to try our best to give her the best means possible. That is the most important thing and that is what made me do the video. It was to reach people so that they know how it feels and express the message of how tragic it is and how things could happen in such a short frame of time,” he said.
Though there is still a long road ahead, Sudarshan said he believes his sister will be recognised for her kind and loyal soul and given the chance to live.
“My sister is a person who loves family, she is not too extravagant. She appreciates moments, especially with her family. She loves art, she loves mehndi, and travelling. She never got the experience before, but she always wants to travel. She is always someone who is involved in the community. As a brother, I can say she was always there for me and so I will be here for her,” he said.
For those who are able to help, Shirvani Motilal’s GoFundMe can be reached at the following link https://gofund.me/5e24214f
The Motilal family can be reached at +1 (868) 713-9719, 1 (868) 477-7205 or (868) 725-3340 for more information.
