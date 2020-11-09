EVEN though permission has been granted for in-house dining to resume, several restaurants opted not to re-open their doors, due to the alcohol restriction imposed.
On Saturday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that restaurants can reopen at 50 per cent capacity from today.
Patrons, however, will not be allowed to purchase and consume alcoholic beverage on the premises.
However, this did not sit well with some restaurateurs as they have stated the spirits is where the major part of the profit is made.
Speaking to the Express, owner of The Meena House located on Alcazar Street, Port of Spain, Chef Umesh Meena said his restaurant is known for vintage wines and persons would usually order a bottle of wine with their authentic Indian food.
“We will remain closed until the restrictions are lifted as it is not economically viable to open and the foot traffic would not be sustainable. Before the Prime Minister’s announcement on Saturday we had already made a decision to close for six weeks as curbside orders were not making economic sense for my restaurant,” Meena said.
Also sharing the same sentiments was Joseph Fernandes, owner of CazaBon Wine & Cocktail Bar situated at One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain.
Fernandes said he still cannot wrap his mind around the restriction on alcohol as his customers over the years were never known for drunken behaviour.
“I understand why the Government implemented these restrictions, because 5,700 bars across the country have been granted licences and law enforcement is incapable of managing these numbers, so leave the bars closed for in-house consumption and restrict alcohol at the restaurants, so you would not have influx of these people in the establishments.”
The owner said this method adopted by the Government is wrong and Peter should not have to pay for Paul.
Across at Island Beer Chill and Grill, also located in One Woodbrook place, the owner, Joe Pires, said because of the Government’s decision he would only open on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, until the ban is lifted.
“Because we primarily sell a variety of beers, we saw it feasible to only open on those days. These past months have been a serious struggle for the industry.
“I closed the other branch in C3 Mall in South, as it was financially difficult to maintain.
“Through this pandemic I have tried to maintain my staff in the other aspects of my other businesses, but it is tough,” he said.
Pires, who is also the owner of Samurai Restaurant opposite Island Grill, said they were re-opening last evening and while he did not anticipate many customers, Pires believes the clientele will grow once again.
The Express visited Trotters on Maraval Road, Passage to Asia on Ariapita Avenue and Jenny’s on the Boulevard, where a few people were seen dining in.
Proper social distancing and constant sanitising were observed at these restaurants.
The owner, Jenny Sharma, said she was elated to welcome back her customers and that a canopy will be built outside to accommodate dining outside.