TIME TO ERASE RACIST PICTON

“I think he should be removed. He was an extremely vicious and racist man.”
So said retired UWI St Augustine historian Prof Brinsley Samaroo yesterday, as he registered his support for Shabaka Kambon’s call for the name of late tyrannical slave owner and Trinidad’s first British governor, Sir Thomas Picton, to be removed from various streets and places, like Picton Street, Laventille; Picton Road, Sangre Grande; Picton Street, Woodbrook; Picton Street, San Juan; Picton Street Extension in Diamond Village, Penal; and Picton Court Apartments, Port of Spain.
On Monday, as Trinidad and Tobago commemorated Emancipation Day (August 1, 1834), an art exhibition depicting Picton’s tyranny was launched at the National Museum Cardiff in Wales, United Kingdom.
Then during his Emancipation Day address, Kambon, founder of the Caribbean Freedom Project, made another call on the Government to save Trinidad and Tobago from embarrassment on Independence Day by acting now and replacing streets, monuments and signs named after the “tyrant of Trinidad” and “blood-stained Governor” known as Picton, as well as others like him.
Kambon, the son of Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) pioneers Khafra and Asha Kambon, also said: “When the country of Wales is recoiling from the open glorification of Picton, we continue to celebrate Picton without questioning.”
A vicious Welshman
In a telephone interview yesterday, Samaroo said: “He (Picton) took Luisa Calderon, a slave girl, who was suspected of stealing, and hanged her up for 24 hours. Thankfully, she survived.
“He was an extremely vicious kind of man. He was anti-non-white, -First Nation peoples and -Africans. He did not encounter the East Indians. He was racist and a vicious Welshman. The Welsh historians did their research. It’s so sad so many places are named after a vicious, cruel person.”
Samaroo added that a number of place names should be removed and replaced by genuine Trinidadian and Tobagonian heroes and heroines.
“Places should not be remembered by rascals like Picton. Our ancestors had to undergo a lot of agony. He was praised by the British because he was decorated. He was the most senior military man at the Battle of Waterloo 1815, and when French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte was killed Britain re-elevated him. But Picton should be summarily removed.”
Moving to the Code Noir, Samaroo said: “ He was a strict enforcer of the slave laws or Code Noir (Black Code). He inflicted vicious punishments on slaves. For example, if you were caught munching on cane, you would be put into the stocks. Your two feet would be placed in two holes and left there for two to three days. Hopefully, you would come out and would not do it again. It was a deterrent. Sometimes it was an incentive to work.”
Quizzed on the advice he would impart to contemporary historians and policy makers, Samaroo said: “The modus operandi for changing place names and other monuments would be to petition City Council for the State to change it. The recommendations are stronger if it comes from people who are civic-minded. The City Council can make the decision through the relevant ministry—for example, Local Government or Tourism.”
Fresh wave of honourees
On the flip side, Samaroo lauded the initiative to name streets after calypsonians like the late Ras Shorty I (Garfield Blackman). However, he felt the State should look into heroes and heroines from the July 27, 1990, attempted coup, and humanitarians and leaders in different spheres like literature and politics.
He said: “You don’t have to name all the streets after calypsonians. We salute their contribution. There were other leaders in literature, politics and economic development. Helen Bhagwansingh came from humble beginnings and she built an empire in Sea Lots (East Port of Spain). It is a depressed area and the hardware could give employment to people from there. She ought to be honoured.
“There are lots of local heroes and heroines from the attempted coup. You had the late Lorraine Caballero, the parliamentary clerk, who was one of the first victims.
“We just have to conduct proper research, revisit the oral and written history to set the tone for a fresh wave of honourees. Give them bios on the buildings, streets and important monuments.”
Making reference to his book—Adrian Cola Rienzi: The Life and Times—Samaroo said: “ I have regretted there is a road, named Lady Young. It burdens major gateway to the East. Lady Chancellor should be excised. They said such terrible things about people. Yet our important roads and arteries are named after them.”
Promoting patriotism
Meanwhile, other historians also felt Picton’s name should be expunged, as it could promote patriotism and empower citizens.
UWI St Augustine historian Murray Aakeil said: “When you look at the history and legacy of Picton, he was racist and demeaning. He implemented a lot of harsh measures. Other people came to colonise and govern. They were not as evil in their actions.”
History teacher Luther Balthazar, a graduate of The UWI, St Augustine, added his voice: “We have to start with public awareness. If people are unaware of his wrongdoings, they might be unwilling to accept changes. It’s a matter of changing public perception first. Then we can change the place names.”
And, UWI St Augustine historian Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, founder of International Men’s Day, said renaming of the streets in Port of Spain is “long overdue”.
He said, “For some citizens, the past history represented by street names is not important and never benefited these communities. In the past, we removed our efficient railway system and allowed historic buildings to be either become dilapidated or demolished. Many of our people have ridiculed, criticised and scorned their past history. Why should I be the lone voice in the wilderness preaching about preserving the past?
“Most likely these new street names will empower the residents of these streets and improve their lives. If newness equates positive change, then I welcome this bold move. If it is a success in Port of Spain and San Fernando, then the renaming of streets should be continued throughout T&T.”