Time to grow up, T&T

ROMAN Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon says it is the indiscipline of citizens that has brought on this current wave of Covid-19 infections and the rising death toll.
Gordon made the statement as he called on the nation to grow up.
Yesterday, Trinidad and Tobago recorded 26 deaths and 601 new cases of Covid-19.
The Archbishop, during his sermon at Living Water Community Chapel in Port of Spain yesterday, called on citizens to do better.
“It is the single greatest distraction and obstacle to the development of this nation. The deepest problem we have in the country is not the crime or the gangs, not the recession that we are in or the high food prices…that’s not despair. The real despair in the nation is that we, the citizens of the country, cannot take responsibility and grow up. That is what Covid is forcing before our eyes. We must grow up, nobody is coming to save us from this one,” Gordon lamented.
He likened people’s behaviour to that of a spoilt child.
“We are indisciplined people. It’s only spoiled children who believe that you can do what you want and your action has no consequences. Children that have been well disciplined by their parents understand, if you do what is wrong, there are consequences to your action, so citizens are doing what is wrong and we believe that there are no consequences for our actions. Worse yet, we are doing what is wrong and don’t seem to care about the consequences it’s causing for other people. It is a deep selfishness,” the Archbishop stressed.
At Saturday’s virtual Ministry of Health news conference, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram urged the public to get vaccinated amid the threat of the new Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Initial information on Omicron suggested the variant was milder. However, Parasram noted that new data suggests the variant is causing severe illness in the under-five and over-60 age groups.