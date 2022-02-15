Is Trinidad and Tobago is on course to achieve Covid-19 herd immunity with close to a million people being vaccinated as well as infected with the virus?
Dr Aroon Naraynsingh, director at Medical Associates hospital, agrees and says it’s time to revert to life before the pandemic with few restrictions in place such as mask wearing and social distancing for another six months.
This week will mark one month since Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave an extension for public servants to get vaccinated. See Page 5
Naraynsingh, who had called for mandatory vaccination in November 2021, said yesterday there is no need for mandates anymore as the Omicron variant was a means of vaccinating large numbers.
According to the science, when a person is infected with the Covid-19 virus it’s akin to being vaccinated as the person would have antibodies in their system.
Naraynsingh said in a pandemic the science will always be changing and now it has reached a stage where people are no longer severely ill and dying from the virus.
He also noted that the public parallel health care system is not overwhelmed anymore.
The Express has calculated that between this country’s vaccination rate and infection rate there are over 900,000 people with Covid-19 antibodies.
Trinidad and Tobago’s population is 1.4 million.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Roshan Parasram had said previously that a million citizens would need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity.
When the Prime Minister spoke on the issue on January 15, 2022 some 48.9 per cent of the population was fully vaccinated.
In the past month there has been a slight increase in the vaccination rate—as of yesterday 49.8 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated: January 15, 2022: 679,282 were fully vaccinated while at February 14, 2022 a total of 697,792 were fully vaccinated, an increase of 18,510 .
And while the vaccination rate is at a snail’s pace, the infection rate has rapidly increased. From January 15, 2022 to February 14, 2022 a total of 21,115 people were infected.
During that same period there were 375 deaths with the death rate declining into single digits.
Return to normal
Medical Associates is the only private hospital in T&T offering Covid-19 care.
Naraynsingh said this will be discontinued after a month.
He said resources should be re-aligned back into mainstream hospital services in the public health care system.
“People are not getting sick as they were before,” he said, noting that persons in quarantine are recovering faster.
Naraynsingh said this is why there is a decrease in the death rate and hospitalisations.
“The Covid hospitals have lots of space now, the tents outside Mt Hope are not overflowing, so the parallel health care system is not overwhelmed and not as useful as it was because there are less patients,” he said.
Naraynsingh said he believes it’s time for a return to some normalcy.
“My view is that the country should start back running like it was before the pandemic. The country should open up completely like there is no pandemic and let it run, let’s return to normal,” he said.
However, Naraynsingh said mandates such as mask wearing, social distancing, sanitisation before entering places and no large gatherings should continue for about six months before all that is tossed out the window.
“Now is the time to get back people to a normal life cycle, all these things about safe zones, that should stop, everybody should work, everybody should go back to school, everything should go back to normal,” he said.
Naraynsingh said given that the Omicron variant is highly contagious, the virus would have spread significantly, adding that many numbers are unreported.
“Right now I’m sure a massive part of the population, if you check the antibodies, they would have it,” he said.
Naraynsingh said there is also no more need for vaccine mandates.
“Forget about vaccination and open the country. People are being infected but they are not gravely ill. Every infected person is a vaccinated person so if you open it up, everybody will get infected so that’s perfect,” he said.
End of restrictions
A number of countries globally are ending Covid-19 restrictions.
In January the year, England rescinded all restrictions.
British Prime Minister Borris Johnson had said face masks will no longer be mandatory in public places and schools in England and Covid-19 passports will be dropped for large events as infections level off in large parts of the country.
Johnson had told lawmakers the restrictions were being eased because government scientists believed it was likely the surge of infections prompted by the highly contagious Omicron variant “has now peaked nationally”.
In Finland, Prime Minister Sanna Marin has also announced that all coronavirus-related restrictions in the country will be relaxed on February 14 and lifted as of March 1.