TIME TO UNWIND BARS

While bars await the green light from the Government to reopen their doors, one bar owner is making an appeal for “specific and targeted” assistance to be given to the industry so they can at least pay their bills.
“For instance, Nedco (National Entrepreneurship Development Company Ltd) has a grant facility that is available to entrepreneurs, but this grant is not accessible to bars. Credit unions can also do soft loans and specifically target the industry. At the end of the day what we need is funds in order to pay our bills and to restock the business in a credible way. And even if we wanted to pivot and do something else in the bar industry that will allow us to stay relevant if there is a closure again, we still need funds for that,” said Ophelia Baptiste, the owner of Unwined, a popular wine bar located on the Eastern Main Road in Arouca.
She reached out to the Express on Friday to highlight the predicament she and many bar owners were facing.
A wine connoisseur, Baptiste said she opened her establishment in 2015 after accepting a Voluntary Separation of Employment (VSEP) package from a State-owned company, where she had held a managerial position.
She said last year was the first time she questioned her decision to open her bar and event space.
Shifting focus
Baptiste said, in 2018, she moved her store to a bigger location and business was “decent”.
“Then Covid-19 hit in 2020, but because I had some savings I was able to rally and lean on customers by asking them to purchase gift certificates for when we reopened. The response was overwhelming last year. And that kind of tided us over and allowed us to pay bills and staff until we reopened at the end of June into early July last year.
“Fast-forward to the end of 2020, the industry never fully reopened for any length of time. We had to either close at ten or there were restrictions on customers sitting inside. So there has never been a real reopening for bars,” she added.
Baptiste said even customers started to feel the pinch of the Covid-19 measures.
“Now when I offer gift certificates and e-certificates, the response is very low because everybody is feeling it. So whereas last year I was able to get 15 persons purchasing gift certificates, now I get two or one. Although some people are still employed, the cost of food has gone up,” she lamented.
“So the persons who are operating bars either have to shut down or do something totally different to allow them to survive. Some people have gone into food catering and they are doing it on the side under low. Some have gone into clothing retail under low, because, of course, retail is supposed to be closed. But a lot of people have shifted, and that’s if they have the income to shift. Some people are barely holding on,” she said.
Understanding landlord
Baptiste went on: “I have a landlord who has been extremely understanding. Once we shut down I don’t have to pay rent. When we reopen we have a discussion about what can be expected in the first couple of months while we get back into things, because every reopening, it’s like starting from scratch. You have to find money to restock, you have to push out some marketing…”
She said apart from running her wine bar business, she offers her human resource consultancy services to businesses and even lectured but due to the decline in the economy as a result of the pandemic, even this extra source of income has slowed down.
She said before the first lockdown last year she had one employee, but eventually had to let the employee go.
She said she applied for a grant for the employee and it was received. “I also applied for the very first grant, which was $1,500 over three months, and I did get that grant as an entrepreneur. What that grant did was allow me to reopen in early July last year. The grants do help but when it takes so long to get to you, you have already suffered through a period of stress and wondering what to do and how to function. In this last lockdown, I applied for the May 2021 grant but haven’t received it. I don’t know anybody who has received it, ” she said.
Baptiste added: “The grants are too small. While I understand that the Government is constrained at this time and the income coming in at a national level is a lot less because of everything that is going on, something else needs to be targeted to us. We are really under strain.”
Baptiste said over the last few months she has been unable to pay some of her bills.
“For instance, my T&TEC bill at the store has not been paid. Thankfully, T&TEC said they are not doing disconnections for businesses that have been affected by closures because of the restrictions. That bill is just hanging and it cannot be paid until I reopen,” she said.
“Some bills get paid or I pay part of some bills to ensure I don’t get cut. I have to pick and choose what gets sorted out and what does not,” Baptiste added.