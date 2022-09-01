Toasts aplenty for the nation

IN raising the “Toast to the Nation” during yesterday’s 60th anniversary Independence Day celebrations, President Paula-Mae Weekes wore a very particular “hat”.
This was not a literal “hat” but, rather, the mood that the President chose to bring to the occasion, which she called her “Pollyanna hat”.
The President led dignitaries, including visiting guest, Jamaica Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in the traditional toast to T&T following the Independence Day parade at the Queen’s Park Savannah.
President Weekes said, as President, she was required to wear many hats as befitting the occasion. She said when she received an invitation to yesterday’s toast, she looked in her cupboard and saw a plain, beige box, “no frills” and there saw her “Aunty Tanty” hat.
The President said this was the hat to be worn when it is time for “frank speaking to the nation” that a particular course may be harmful.
She said further in the cupboard was her “Cassandra” hat, for “when I need to utter dire warnings to the nation”.
“That was not the right one either,” President Weekes said.
The President said at the back of the cupboard was her red, white and black “Pollyanna hat”, which she had not worn for some time.
She affixed it to her head firmly, “so no ill will could blow it away”, and added:
“I see some of you did too.”
Weekes said while it was not usual to pick out any one person at the toast, she would take some presidential licence and welcome Holness.
Sharon Rowley’s absence explained
Yesterday’s Toast to the Nation was followed by the departure of Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Holness for activities with the Trinidad and Tobago Police and Fire services.
The dignitaries were first received at the Police Officers Mess in St James, before being hosted at the Fire Service Officers’ Mess on Wrightson Road.
The respective bands of both departments entertained at both venues, with T&T’s 60-year milestone being toasted at every stop.
The Prime Minister called on the T&T Police Service not to waver in the discharge of its lawful duties, as he told police officers that every illegal weapon entering Trinidad and Tobago and that is pointed at them, is intended to kill.
Speaking at the Police Officers’ Mess, Rowley told the TTPS “you have 100 per cent support from the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
“Do not waver in the discharge of your lawful duties,” the PM said.
“The authority invested in you in that uniform or badge is all that we have that stands between us and the marauding criminal element.”
Rowley then seemed to reference his recent announcement that health workers were to receive a special bonus in the next national budget, stating: “While thank you coming from the Prime Minister or nation may be all that may be different in your pay packet, rest assured that no reasonable citizen in this country can say that you did not expose yourself for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Speaking at the Fire Officers’ Mess, Rowley said there was a time not too long ago when, as prime minister, he had doubts as to “whether we could have met like this in the near or foreseeable future”.
He said the country was in the grip of Covid-19 and “death and destruction” was all around and changes had been made, such as restrictions on movement.
However, Rowley told the protective service that “while the rest of us took shelter, you as essential services stood in the gap for all Trinidad and Tobago”.
Rowley issued thanks to the TTPS and Fire Service and “every uniformed officer” and told them “no matter how difficult the task and how loud the negatives, you continue to believe in this country.
The PM also addressed the absence yesterday morning of his wife, Sharon Rowley.
“I’ve not been to you as Prime Minister without my wife, this is the first time I’ve done that,” Rowley said.
However, Sharon Rowley “had a choice between coming to the party and going to meet our four-year-old granddaughter”, he said.
He said Mrs Rowley had sent her best wishes and said she “knows that good music will be played here today”.
Holness was also yesterday evening hosted at the Hilton Trinidad, at a reception led by Rowley.