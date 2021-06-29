Tobago and Opposition will not be bullied

Do not bully the people of Tobago and do not bully the Opposition.
This was the position taken by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as she led a walkout of Opposition members at a heated Parliament sitting yesterday.
The move marked a dramatic end to two days of debate on a motion to adopt the report of the Joint Select Committee on the Constitution (Amendment) (Tobago Self-Government) Bill, 2020.
The bill goes to committee stage today.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley wrapped up the debate on the motion and while on his legs Persad-Bissessar interjected saying that his (Rowley) speaking time as well as a 60-minute extension were “in total breach of the Standing Orders of the House and I will have no part of it”.
Opposition MP Rudranath Indarsingh shouted that it was an abuse of the Standing Orders as UNC members followed Persad-Bissessar out of the Parliamentary Chamber.
Speaking to the media outside the Red House, Persad-Bissessar said in all her years in Parliament she had never seen such a “blatant abuse” of the practice and procedures of the House.
She noted that on Monday the Government moved a motion to waive the Standing Orders with respect to speaking time, which she said was in itself a breach.
She said the mover of the motion—Camille Robinson-Regis—got two hours to speak while the first Opposition Speaker—Rudranath Indarsingh—also got two hours.
Persad-Bissessar said thereafter speakers had 90 minutes and then 60 minutes down to 20 minutes each—with no extensions.
“I think the last straw came today when the Prime Minister who seems mortally afraid of speaking and allowing a member of the Opposition to speak after him, that he usurped the role of the mover of the motion, Camille, who would have been the person to close the debate,” she said.
Breach of Standing Orders
Persad-Bissessar said Rowley did this using a Standing Order which states that if a motion is critical of the Government any minister could close the debate.
She said the motion was not critical of the Government but was in support of a JSC report.
She added that when clarification was sought the Opposition was told that Robinson-Regis “gave up” her time to Rowley.
“You can’t do that, that is also a flagrant breach of the Standing Orders,” she said.
She said further that after Rowley spoke for an hour the Government got up and moved an extension to give him another 60 minutes to talk, thereby giving him two hours of speaking time.
Persad-Bissessar said this was in contempt of the Parliament.
“The Prime Minister is using his authority and the majority of his Government to bully the Opposition in the same way they are attempting to bully the people of Tobago by trying to enforce what they think is good for Tobago rather than listening to the people,” she said.
She said the Government spent two days bullying the Opposition to support the bills.
She said the Opposition is of the view that the bills are not in the best interest of the people and is waiting to see what amendments the Government would bring to the Committee stage before voting.
She said at no point did the Opposition indicate they were not going to lend support.
“By their actions they precluded that, they have no intention of putting the people of Tobago forward,” she said, adding that she will not take part in the “mockery” of the Parliament.
“I stand in defence of democracy and the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” she said.
She said the Government argued the UNC did not propose any amendments but it is not for the Opposition to do their work for them.
Listen to the people
Persad-Bissessar did not speak on the debate but she reiterated the concerns she had with the legislation which she raised at a UNC meeting.
She said if the Government loves the people of Tobago they should go back and talk to them and not force legislation down their throats.
Noting that Tobagonian leaders have requested more time to consult on the bills Persad-Bissessar asked whether the sky would have fallen to give them two more weeks.
“I’m not going to help you. You need to talk to the people of Tobago to determine what they want. If you really love them, listen to them,” she said
“The legislation will put a chokehold and stymie the development of Tobago....Let the people of Tobago determine the manner in which they want to govern themselves. The Government does not have the political mandate to speak on behalf of the people or even the majority of people in Tobago,” she added.
She noted that in 1996 the UNC coalition government led by Basdeo Panday moved to give Tobago greater autonomy.
Persad-Bissessar further noted that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and Robinson-Regis said Tobago was made a ward of Trinidad in the 1800s.
She said this was not true — Tobago was made a ward of Trinidad and Tobago in the same way Chaguanas was made a ward of Trinidad and Tobago.
She said the two came together in a unitary fashion.
Persad-Bissessar also responded to those who questioned why the UNC has not fielded any political candidates in Tobago saying, “We have not put any UNC candidates because we respect the right of the people of Tobago to make their political arrangements”.