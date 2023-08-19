Tobago Carnival set for October

Tobago’s October Carnival is on!
The island is gearing up for the hosting of the its second annual event, to be held from October 27 to 29.
The official launch of October Carnival will take place on August 31 with the mega concert, Bago Jam, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough.
The Express reached out to Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris yesterday, who confirmed the October Carnival 2023 is on.
Asked about the budget for this year’s festivities, she said in a brief interview that this and all other information will be provided at a news conference in the last week of this month.
Last year, Burris hailed the island’s inaugural October Carnival, held from October 28 to 30, a success judging from feedback from vistors.
The initial budget for the 2022 Carnival was $17.5 million, but the final cost worked out to be just over $9.2 million, according to the THA.
This comprised a THA subvention of $8,368,153, corporate donations of $830,000 and gate receipts of $9,030.
It was at a Joint Select Committee meeting two months ago that PNM Senator Laurence Hislop revealed that Tobago’s inaugural October Carnival registered a loss of $.7 million. Given this, he questioned whether the event was a wise option this year,
Chief technical adviser to the Division of Finance Anselm Richards pointed out that October Carnival was not conceptualised as a profit-making event, but as a vehicle to bring human traffic into the island, in order to generate economic activity.
“So the issue of whether the Carnival was profitable for the THA was not the original design for the event,” he said.
While some mas bands are in full preparation mode for this year’s celebrations, head of the Tobago Mas Bands Association Jemma Bedlow said yesterday that the majority of bands registered with the association will not be participating, as there are no mas competitions.
She said 34 mas bands are registered with the association.
“The Tobago Mas Bands Association takes no part in October Carnival. It belongs to the THA. The majority of my member bands are not taking part.
“There might be about two or three participating. And that’s because of the same crap and nonsense, no prizes. So bands are not interested in the October Carnival. We are focusing on the national Carnival,” she said.
There was no competitive element at last year’s inaugural October Carnival.