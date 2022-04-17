Tobago cops probe report of officer abusing child

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

A report of abuse of a schoolgirl in Tobago allegedly by her father, who is also a police offi­cer, is actively engaging the attention of Tobago police, says Senior Superintendent of Police Tobago Junior Benjamin.

Benjamin told the Sunday Express he has spoken to Insp Dexter Miller of the Child Protection Unit. “I think that we want to advise parents and guardians that there are alternative ways of disciplining children. I think that it is time Trini­dad and Tobago understands that discipline is really about teaching children, correcting them.

“I think we should probably use the word correction, and therefore our way of teaching our children must not be one that is harmful to them. We want parents to know if for some reason that corporal punishment borders on the abuse or assaulting of that child, that you can also be charged,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin spoke with the Sunday Express in Scarborough on Friday as the island prepared for the long Easter weekend where thousands arrived from Trinidad on the island via ferry and aircraft.

Benjamin said additional police support from Trinidad is on the island ,in addition to the Traffic Policing Task Force, as well as from acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, Deputy Commissioner Operations Joanne Archie and Assistant Commissioner of Police Tobago William Nurse.

“At present, I can report that we have added to our strength; we have the Guard and Emergency Branch and they are here with their public order team. So in the event of any unforeseen circumstances, they are here. We also have the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) here with a party of officers. We have also increased that number to ensure that we have adequate strength,” he said.

He said in treating with crime in Tobago, the aim is to remove more firearms off the streets.

“Up to this point, we have about four firearms that have been removed, compared to last year up to April, we had about three. So we are still in front of the pack. We are hoping again, based on our exercises and endeavours, that we are going to get even more firearms off the streets,” he said.

