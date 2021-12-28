Tobago family wants answers

A Tobago family is alleging hospital negligence after their 73-year-old relative, who was taken to hospital for upper gastrointestinal bleeding (UGIB), died days later from Covid-19 complications.
They believe that had he been given the urgent treatment for the bleeding, he would have been alive to celebrate Christmas with his children and grandchildren.
Joseph Francis died on December 17, two weeks after being admitted to hospital.
He was one of four Covid-19 deaths reported on that day.
Speaking to the Express by phone yesterday, Francis’ granddaughter Teresa Williams said she took him to the accident and emergency department of the Scarborough General Hospital on December 3, after getting a referral letter from his private physician Dr Matt Myrie.
In the letter, Myrie noted that Francis needed “urgent” care due to the bleeding episode.
Williams said because of Covid-19 restrictions, she could not stay with her grandfather at hospital.
She said in less than two hours of him being admitted, she received a call from hospital staff that Francis had a cough so they tested him for Covid-19, which came back positive.
“They said even though they know he came in for the bleeding, when they swabbed him and they got the results he had Covid, so they are treating for that,” she said.
“I would have called to find out what was going on and they said his SPO2 (blood oxygen level) was low, he was on oxygen and he was stable at this time. They told me that the Covid facility at the green room at the Scarborough Hospital (Fort King George) was full at this time and they’re looking for space for him, and when they find space they will transfer him, but in the meantime he would have to stay at the A&E,” she recalled.
She said the following day Francis was transferred to the “green room” and was placed on an oxygen machine as his blood oxygen level was 92.
“The doctor said that in the event that the SPO2 went lower than it was, they had no ventilators as the ventilators were in ICU (at Scarborough General Hospital) and ICU was jam-packed. She said she was just letting me know just in case anything went wrong,” Williams stated.
She said on December 17, Francis died while being transferred by ambulance to the ICU department of the Scarborough General Hospital.
“For that entire two weeks he was being treated for Covid and not for the bleeding. I kept insisting for answers about what was going on with him and it was only some days before he died that they told us that he had pneumonia and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease),” Williams said.
Francis’ daughter, Alicia Williams, said the family plans to seek legal advice on how to proceed as answers must be given as to what led to her father’s deterioration.
“At the same time, what I’m looking for is some form of redress. We are saying this must stop. It is time for healthcare to be what it was. It is time that somebody stands up and says ‘no more’,” she said.
She said Francis, a father of 17 and grandfather of 21, loved Christmas and was looking forward to spending the season with his family.
“My daddy was a Christmas man. Every Christmas, wherever he was spending it, he had to have all of his grandchildren gathered together for a big Christmas meal. The house was just flat this Christmas. He was saying even though we couldn’t gather as we would, at least those who were right here we could meet up and have our Christmas lunch. I really felt it because we had a really good relationship,” she said.
She said her siblings are now trying to come up with the money for their father’s funeral.
Six-hour window for
UGIB treatment
Speaking on a live video on the First Wave Movement’s Facebook page yesterday, Myrie recounted that Francis came to him on December 3 as he was experiencing his first episode of UGIB.
“He started vomiting blood. First it was in its altered state, indicating that he had some bleeding going on somewhere in the upper gastrointestinal tract, where the blood was being digested and discoloured as a result. So he was vomiting that altered substance. You call that coffee-ground staining. That was followed by frank bright red blood and that is what got him concerned and he brought it to our attention. He was also passing altered blood in his stools, so that would add more weight to the fact that we’re dealing with something urgent and extensive.
“So on that basis he was sent to the hospital with the letter for the management that would be required to address that situation. I’m not sure if at the green room that would have continued or instigated management that would have addressed the reason for his referral,” he explained.
Myrie added: “The fact that if you have a compromised lung function and for whatever reason you have a bleeding that’s going on unabated, it would not help the lung function improve its duty to the body, which is to provide oxygen to the blood cells to transport it around to the tissue. So if your oxygen capacity is compromised because of an ongoing bleeding it wouldn’t help the situation in the lungs at all.”
Myrie posited that Francis’ UGIB, especially given that it was a first episode and was an undiagnosed case, should have been treated as a medical emergency.
He said within six hours, there should have been some headway in determining the source of the bleeding and addressing it.
He has requested hospital officials release Francis’ medical records so he can conduct a forensic analysis to determine what may have caused the elderly man’s death.
Attempts to contact the Tobago Regional Health Authority yesterday were unsuccessful.