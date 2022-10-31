Tobago makes mas on Sunday

SOME residents of Lendore Village in Chaguanas have been calling for the longest while to have a clogged ravine, which has been the source of perennial flooding, cleared and maintained.

One resident, Pastor Patrick Roberts, told the Express that the northern part of the ravine, which flows between some of the properties on Jordan Trace and a few properties on the northern side of Southern Main Road, has been clogged due to indiscriminate dumping and overgrown grass.