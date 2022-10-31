Tobago makes mas on Sunday

“EH, the Carnival sweet in Tobago.”
“And outside nice!”
Those ebullient chants from soca acts Zan (Joel Feveck) and Kernal Roberts, respectively, brought full circle the Tobago Carnival parade experience at sunset yesterday in Scarborough.
Both men are featured on the Chinese Laundry (Anthony Chow Lin On) Scarborough Riddim on the tracks “We Reach” and “Outside Nice”, respectively. The “riddim” was adopted as the official songs of Tobago Carnival, in August, and has been on repeat on the sister isle ever since.
Heading back into the island’s capital, off the Claude Noel Highway last night, both men were in high spirits and gave the Express an encore performance of their popular hook lines. “It was real nice and it could only grow from here. The Carnival really sweet in Tobago boy,” Zan said when asked to sum up Tobago’s first-ever full-fledged Carnival. Roberts, son of the late calypso icon Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts), said while the Carnival wasn’t perfect in execution, its potential remains exponential.
“Yes, it had its hiccups but it can only grow from here. I see Tobago Carnival becoming a major force in years to come,” Roberts added.
Late start to Sunday mas
The Parade of the Bands got off to an extremely late start in Scarborough yesterday. Set to begin at 10 a.m., workmen were seen putting up tents and signage for the main stage and VIP tent well after 10.30 and not a band was in sight.
Tardiness was a consistent theme throughout the Tobago Carnival weekend as most if not all events got underway hours after their advertised start times.
The Express was advised to get with “Tobago time”, as one vendor remarked to media personnel close to midday yesterday in Scarborough: “All yuh real early, boy, you come to open the mas.”
The first signs of mas, thankfully, appeared when the Fog Angels band rounded the big bend onto Scarborough’s famous waterfront at 12.30 p.m.
A barrage of flapping feathers, stomping feet and rotating waistlines followed as a total of ten bands participated in the parade.
A Blaxx tribute band (dedicated to the late All Starz soca singer Dexter Stewart), Zain Carnival and Jade Monkey Mas joined Fog Angels as the Carnival forerunners and set the tone for the afternoon into evening.
There was no official Road March competition but Blaxx’s “Mash Up” was by far the most played song at the main stage area, next to the popular Tobago signage on the Scarborough port.
Several well-known Trinidadian masqueraders were seen leading the charge as bands moved with high energy through the streets. Tobagonians, however, notably took full advantage of the opportunity to revel through the capital.
One female masquerader from the sister isle told the Express it was a “once in a lifetime experience” to be involved in the parade.
“I’ve never ever been to Trinidad Carnival but I always wanted to see what all the hype is about. We came out today and saw for ourselves and I must say we had a great time,” she said.
Gypsy: Tobago put on a good show
National Carnival Commission (NCC) chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters told the Express he was personally impressed with the show Tobago Carnival put on over the weekend.
“They put on a good show and I think it’s only going to grow and get better, that is the most important thing,” Gypsy said.
The NCC boss confirmed there were issues with timing of events throughout the weekend, but assured those would be addressed during the Carnival’s official review. “I think they have to do a post-mortem to decide. I can’t decide that now but let’s look at it and see what can happen,” Gypsy advised.
All bands were asked to switch off their music trucks at 6 p.m.
In Scarborough, several after-mas events were also scheduled to take place last night around the capital as well as Crown Point and Buccoo.