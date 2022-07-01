Kellorn Nero

A TOBAGO man was granted $200,000 bail, or a $20,000 cash alter­na­tive, when he appeared before a Scarborough magis­trate on two rape charges.

Kellorn Nero, 32, of Patience Hill, appeared before Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan earlier this week, charged with the offences that alleged­ly occurred on June 23 this year.

The court heard that the alleged victim asked a man she knew to transport her home.

The man is reported to have driven to Pigeon Point Road where he requested that the victim have sexual intercourse with him. When she refused, the man allegedly assaulted her twice before she was able to escape and seek help from a passer-by.

A report was made to the Crown Point Police Station, and officers of the Special Victims Department initiated investigations into the matter. The accused was subsequently arrested and charged with the two offences by WPC James.

In granting bail, Ma­gistrate Ramba­chan ordered the accused to stay 100 feet away from the victim, not communi­cate with her, either directly or indirectly, and report to the Scarborough Police Station twice per week between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The matter was adjourned to July 25.

