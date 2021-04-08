Tobago opens vaccines to all over 18

DURING a power outage on the night of October 16, 2019, two men abducted Cedros resident Janelle Teeluck.

Teeluck, 41, was in the gallery of the house of her neighbours—a sister and brother whose physical ailments left one barely able to see, and the other struggling to speak.

The elderly siblings were unable to identify the two men who called out to Teeluck before they dragged her down the front staircase, just as the ­power went out.

They wept as they recounted the horrific episode to her family, friends and police investigators.

“They called her by her name. They said, ‘Janelle, it is you we come for. We want to talk to you’,” Janelle’s sister, Samantha Teeluck, said, as it was told to her when she spoke with the Express this week.