‘Tobago over a precipice’

It appears only the national Parliament can fix the constitutional crisis arising out of the 6/6 tie in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.
“If it is that the law is required to be adjusted, then we will do that because this deadlock is not easy to unravel. I am awaiting senior counsel advice as to what the law means in this situation and the PNM will follow the law,” Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told the Express yesterday in response to questions.
He confirmed that the advice received thus far was that the THA cannot go back to polls under the existing Act as it stands, because Act requires the Assembly to approve an early poll. And because of the 6/6 impasse this (the new) Assembly cannot be constituted even in order to just pass the required motion (to hold a new election).
The THA Act states that, after a poll, the Assembly that is constituted following that poll shall have a life of four years, unless that Assembly decides to dissolve itself earlier. Therefore, the Act puts everything in the hands of the Assembly. “The law states that it is the Assembly that can dissolve itself,” the Prime Minister pointed out.
“So if you are having difficulty putting the Assembly in place, then the Assembly cannot dissolve itself,” he added.
“The options of evading the legal constraints are not realistic,” he said. “One side cannot say my six (seats) is smaller than yours, so you go ahead (and receive my support to hold the positions of presiding officer as well as chief secretary). And if we agree on that, then all the restrictions in the law don’t matter,” he said.
“We will get through this by following the Constitution. The next few weeks would be very interesting and would require good order and sound principles and all of that would be governed by the Tobago House of Assembly Act and what it allows and what it doesn’t allow,” he stated.
Neither side budging
Told that PDP leader Watson Duke had already stated he does not intend to vote for anything/anyone that the PNM puts up, that he plans to nominate Farley Augustine as Chief Secretary and the PNM should vote for him, the Prime Minister said: “Everyone knows what the PNM’s position on elections is. We will put up someone and we will vote for who we put up.”
The Prime Minister said, based on the 6/6 situation and with neither side yielding, it means that neither side can succeed in electing its candidates for presiding officer and chief secretary.
And once you cannot elect a presiding officer, none of the other things that you are required can be done, he added.
“The President could swear in the Assemblymen, but what is the next step?” he asked.
He said the 12 Assemblymen constitute part of the Assembly. For the Assembly to be fully constituted, there has to be a presiding officer. And that presiding officer calls for nominations for a chief secretary.
The chief secretary is required to appoint three councillors and only then is the Assembly properly constituted, Rowley said, adding somebody has to give way and the THA Act provides no role for the President to intervene to break this impasse.
“The THA Act is not like the parliamentary Act. It rules out the President taking action other than to swear in the 12 Assemblymen. After the President swears in these people, the President just steps aside and waits for the Assembly to call her to swear in the other persons - the presiding officer, the chief secretary, a deputy chief secretary and if the Assembly cannot do that, there is nothing more for the President to do,” he said.
The THA Act states that the current (outgoing) chief secretary remains in office until he is informed that he is to be reappointed or a new chief secretary is to be appointed.
It is only at that stage he gives up the office. Until then he is obligated in law to remain in office and all the current secretaries of the previous term remain in office.
PNM won the
popular vote
Speaking about the election results in general, the Prime Minister said people hold the PNM to a higher standard than others. “And we will always have to live up to that and this is why this is not for us a disaster,” he said. “We are the party that once had one seat in the THA and moved up eventually to 12. We just have to believe in our principles, hold to them. And of course the electorate is always supreme. It is what the electorate gives you that you go with,” he added.
He said Tobagonians, including those who did not exercise their franchise, will have to ask themselves whether this was the outcome they wanted for Tobago and was in the best interest of Tobago. He said Tobago was hanging over a precipice.
PNM Tobago said it received the popular vote in the THA election. The party received 51 per cent, or a total of 13,288, while the PDP received 49 per cent, or 12,798 votes. Several recounts were being done yesterday, including for the Lambeau/Signal Hill seat, held by Tracy Davidson-Celestine. See Page 5.
Political analysts noted yesterday that if someone crosses the floor in the THA the constitutional crisis in Tobago would be over.