Tobago PNM chairman quits

Chairman of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council Stanford Callender, who resigned on Wednesday, has expressed the “hope that the executive of the council will do the same”.
To this, PNM Tobago leader Tracey Davidson-Celestine responded yesterday: “Stanford does not have the authority to call on anyone in the executive of the party to resign. We are an executive with responsibilities to our membership. We will not be torn apart by speculation and mischief. Stanford speaks for himself. He stepped down and that was his decision and we wish him well.”
In a letter dated December 8, addressed to Davidson-Celestine, Callender said: “After serious consideration and some introspection and given the outcome of the recent Tobago House of Assembly elections, I have decided to tender my resignation as chairman of the Tobago Council of the PNM with immediate effect. My decision is to give the party an opportunity to restructure and re-engineer itself going forward. It is also my hope that the executive of the council will do the same.”
Davidson-Celestine is the most senior official on the executive.
In the letter, Callender said it was a pleasure to have worked alongside Kelvin Charles (former political leader of the Tobago Council) and “your good self” as political leaders and all party colleagues. “All best wishes in the future,” he said.
Reacting to Davidson-Celestine’s remarks, Callender yesterday insisted that he was not instructing anyone to resign, but merely expressed a hope and a point of view which he was entitled to do.
He said another member of the executive has already resigned “and it had nothing to do with me”, referring to Education Officer Kurt Salandy.
“He (Salandy) sent the resignation to me, not realising that I too had resigned as chairman,” he said, adding that Salandy’s letter said his resignation was to give the party the chance to rebuild and reorganise itself.
No instructions
Asked about the PNM’s tradition of leaders (George Chambers and Patrick Manning) resigning following electoral defeats, Callender acknowledged this to be the case.
He also acknowledged Davidson-Celestine was in the forefront of the call for Kelvin Charles to resign as chief secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) after he lost the PNM Tobago leadership following an internal party election.
Charles eventually gave up the chairmanship of the THA and Ancil Dennis was selected to succeed him.
Callender confirmed this, saying: “I was present at a meeting with her when she told Charles that she thought he was calling the meeting to inform her that he had tendered his resignation (as chief secretary). Further to that, I was also present at another meeting with others where he was asked to resign.
“But people have different standards by which they live their lives... I have no advice or instructions to give to her. I just have the hope that executive members of the council resign because I think it is the correct thing to do”.
In a release yesterday, the PNM praised Callender as it acknowledged receipt of his resignation, describing him as a “very distinguished and venerable member who had served the people of Tobago, the people of Trinidad and Tobago and the PNM for over 35 years. Callender has served in many capacities, starting in the Tobago County Council, its predecessor the Tobago House of Assembly and the National Parliament.
“He has served both in the Senate as an Opposition Senate, then as a Government senator before becoming the Tobago West MP in 2001 to 2010. He also served as Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister from 2001 to 2010, focusing on Tobago affairs”.
The PNM said upon his retirement from representational politics in 2010, Callender worked closely alongside his successor, Shamfa Cudjoe, and he “continues to be a pillar of support in that constituency and across the island and country”.
The PNM said many people in the PNM have frequently sought Callender’s wisdom and counsel since he is regarded as a “trusted elder”.
“Throughout his tenure, he remained humble, dedicated, focused and rational,” the PNM said, as it extended its “sincerest gratitude” to him for his yeoman service to party and country and wished him the best in his future endeavours.