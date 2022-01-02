Tobago’s deadliest day: deaths cross 200

Tobago recorded its deadliest day of the Covid-19 pandemic yesterday, with six people losing their lives to the virus.
The six deaths have pushed the island’s total number of Covid-19 deaths past the 200 mark.
According to the Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection’s clinical update yesterday, four men aged 61, 74, 78 and 81 years old, as well as two women aged 47 and 91 years old succumbed to the virus over a 24-hour period.
All six patients had pre-existing medical conditions, the division said.
Tobago has lost a total of 201 people to Covid-19 since the pandemic hit Trinidad and Tobago in March 2020.
For the first two days of January, eight Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in Tobago.
In a statement yesterday, the division’s secretary, Dr Faith B.Yisrael, expressed condolences to the friends and family of the deceased patients.
She noted that Tobago’s case fatality rate (number of deaths/number of positive cases) stood at 3.43 per cent compared to Trinidad and Tobago’s case fatality rate of 3.13 per cent.
“Unfortunately, Tobago’s small size, our location as an island, and our limited medical resources (one functioning hospital and exhausted medical staff) puts us in a very dangerous situation,” she stated.
B.Yisrael lamented that Tobago’s five-bed intensive care unit was filled and overflowing.
“We’ve had to make additional provisions to treat our loved ones who have died with dignity. We continue to hear the public complaints about individuals trying to receive medical, non-Covid-19-related care, but are unable to do so because our system is overwhelmed,” she said.
“I’m bringing all of these to your attention, because we are now in 2022, and have to recognise that we must learn to live with Covid-19. All estimates show that for another year or so, Covid-19 will still be with us. It will, therefore, be critically important that we collectively and individually do all that we can to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” she stressed.
B.Yisrael added:
“Please keep washing your hands, wearing your masks correctly, social distancing, staying home when you are ill, and getting vaccinated. Collectively, if we follow these steps, we can withstand the harsh consequences of Covid-19. Tobago, we can do this together. Twenty twenty-two is the year to work towards a healthier you. Together we can do this.”
Last year Tobago recorded 191 deaths due to the virus.
There were two deaths in 2020.
The island recorded 13 additional positive Covid-19 cases yesterday, increasing total cases to 5,857.
There are currently 1,428 active cases of the virus in Tobago.