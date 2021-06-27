Tobago teen killed in land dispute

Tobago recorded its fifth murder for the year so far yesterday.

Jamal Sebro, 18, a former pupil of the Signal Hill Secondary School, was chopped to death by a male relative, who is in police custody.

The Express learnt the death stemmed from a land dispute.

The incident occurred shortly after 11 a.m. at Farmer’s Trace, Jageers Hill, Mason Hall. The killing was witnessed by the victim’s four siblings, ages 13, 15, nine-year-old twins and his mother.

The children told the Express, they observed the dispute which resulted in the murder of their brother from the start, to his body lying lifeless on the ground, metres away from his home.

Shaunelle Bobb, mother of the deceased, spoke with the Express.

“The wife of the man came to speak to me. She and me were speaking when her husband came and said not to speak to me,” Bobb said. The distraught mother said things escalated from there after her son intervened, not happy with the way she was spoken to by the suspect.

“Same time my son came quarrelling, saying do not speak to my mother like that. The argument escalated,” she said.

She described how the relative chopped the teenager to the left side of his neck.

“Jamal walk a little and fall down,” she said.

He died on the spot.

His body was later ordered removed to the Scarborough Mortuary, after being examined by the district medical officer.

Teacher pays tribute

Jamal was also a chicken and eggs farmer and the CEO of J‘Natural Chicken and Eggs Farm Ltd.

His teacher at the Signal Hill Secondary School, Latoya Anderson, who taught him Information Communication Technology (ICT), told the Express yesterday, “As I say goodbye to one of my students, Jamal Sebro, the years I spent with him as his form teacher, a mentor, a friend, my life was filled with excitement and adventure all the time.

“He may not be the perfect one but he was one who was ambitious, creative and was always laughing no matter the circumstances. Jamal kept a smile on my face through the ups and downs of life, and I will keep on smiling in his honour. Rest in peace, Jamal.”

The country’s murder toll now stands at 173 compared to 224 for the same period last year.

BIG DAY FOR TOBAGO

BIG DAY FOR TOBAGO

The Report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the two Tobago Bills—The Constitutional Amendment (Tobago Self-Government Bill) and the Tobago Island Bill—will be debated in the House of Representatives today and tomorrow.

It marks the culmination of a process that began in 2016 when the Forum of Political Parties (comprising all the political parties in Tobago) developed and sent proposals to the Cabinet for changes to the Constitution and the THA Act to give Tobago more autonomy.

Football freeco and the Commissioner's Cup

Football freeco and the Commissioner's Cup

Part II of an investigation into football scholarships in Trinidad and Tobago.

THE T&T Police Service (TTPS) approached State-owned National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) in 2019 seeking sponsorship to the tune of $1 million to offset costs associated with the Commissioner’s Cup.

The request was made during a presentation in early 2019 to the NLCB by Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, who was armed with an invoice dated May 27, 2019 submitted by the Football Factory Foundation (FFF) headed by then-national football coach Terry Fenwick.

+2
Deadlier than May?

Deadlier than May?

With two more days to go before the end of June, this month is set to surpass May to become the deadliest month of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In May, 326 people succumbed to the virus.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 17 additional Covid-19 deaths, increasing deaths in the last 27 days of June to 322.

Misery in D’Abadie

Misery in D’Abadie

A river of raw sewage runs through Recreation Ground Road in D’Abadie, where desperate community members, stuck at home because of the state of emergency and curfew, say they have also found themselves imprisoned by its disturbing scent for the past year.

T&T’s borders to reopen on July 17

T&T’s borders to reopen on July 17

Trinidad and Tobago’s borders will officially be reopened on July 17, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced yesterday.

From that day, T&T citi­zens who want to return home will be allowed to do so.

But there will be conditions attached, the Prime Minister said.

Those conditions will depend on whether or not the person has been fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation-approved Covid-19 vaccine, said the Prime Minister.

He was speaking du­ring yesterday’s Ministry of Health media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

