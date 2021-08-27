Tobago WPC now 13th officer to die from virus

Another police officer has died of Covid-19.
Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of WPC Eunice Neptune-Alleyne, who died yesterday at the Scarborough General Hospital of the Covid-19 virus.
She was the 13th police officer to have died of the virus, which has claimed over 4.5 million lives around the world.
She was transferred to the Tobago Division a week ago after serving a year at the Child Protection Unit, police said in a statement.
Neptune-Alleyne joined the Police Service in 2006 as a Special Reserve Police (SRP) and would have completed 15 years’ service on November 24.
She was described by her seniors and colleagues as an excellent person and a joy to work with as she was always willing to assist anyone in need, the statement said.
Her seniors said despite her health challenges, she never complained and took a motherly role with all she met.
“She mentored the younger staff, giving her valuable guidance with work matters and personal issues,” it added.
Neptune-Alleyne was also commended for her role in the social side of policing by participating and contributing to various events hosted by the TTPS.
She lived in Bethel, Tobago, and was regarded as a pillar in her community, police said.
She is survived by her husband, three children (two of whom are currently serving members of the TTPS) and a grandchild.
The TTPS said yesterday there are currently 97 police officers who have tested positive for Covid-19 and 354 are in quarantine.