Tobago WPC now 13th officer to die from virus

WPC Eunice Neptune-­Alleyne

Pillar of community: WPC Eunice Neptune-­Alleyne

Another police officer has died of Covid-19.

Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of WPC Eunice Neptune-­Alleyne, who died yesterday at the Scarborough General Hospital of the Covid-19 virus.

She was the 13th police officer to have died of the virus, which has claimed over 4.5 mil­lion lives around the world.

She was transferred to the Tobago Division a week ago after serving a year at the Child Protection Unit, police said in a statement.

Neptune-Alleyne joined the Police Service in 2006 as a Special Reserve Police (SRP) and would have completed 15 years’ service on November 24.

She was described by her seniors and colleagues as an excellent person and a joy to work with as she was always willing to assist anyone in need, the statement said.

Her seniors said des­pite her health challen­ges, she never complained and took a mo­therly role with all she met.

“She mentored the younger staff, giving her valuable guidance with work matters and personal issues,” it added.

Neptune-Alleyne was also commended for her role in the social side of policing by participating and contributing to various events hosted by the TTPS.

She lived in Bethel, Tobago, and was regar­ded as a pillar in her community, police said.

She is survived by her husband, three children (two of whom are currently serving members of the TTPS) and a grandchild.

The TTPS said yester­day there are currently 97 police officers who have tested positive for Covid-19 and 354 are in quarantine.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Parallel school system an option

PM: Parallel school system an option

There are still many people in Trinidad and Tobago who believe that the Covid-19 pandemic is not as serious as the Government is saying it is, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said yesterday.

20% of school pupils take vaccine

20% of school pupils take vaccine

MINISTER of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly has confirmed that only 20 per cent of the school population eligible to take the Covid-19 vaccine in the country has received the shot.

Business chambers urge: Get vaccinated so SoE can be lifted

Business chambers urge: Get vaccinated so SoE can be lifted

Two business chambers are ­urging the population to get vaccinated against Covid-19, saying the sooner Trinidad and Tobago achieves herd immunity levels of vaccination, the sooner the state of emergency (SoE) can be lifted and life can return to some form of normalcy.

Tobago WPC now 13th officer to die from virus

Tobago WPC now 13th officer to die from virus

Another police officer has died of Covid-19.

Acting Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) yesterday extended condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of WPC Eunice Neptune-­Alleyne, who died yesterday at the Scarborough General Hospital of the Covid-19 virus.

‘No basic courtesy’

‘No basic courtesy’

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Griffith has taken a jab at former commissioner Stephen Williams, saying under his tenure there was “no basic courtesy” of a response to persons applying for firearm licences.

Recommended for you