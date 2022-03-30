Tobagonians having buyers’ remorse now

The Tobago electorate is now having buyers’ remorse, according to political leader-elect of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, Ancil Dennis, who was nominated unopposed, thanked the persons who continue to have faith in the PNM as a viable political alternative in Tobago.
He said he wanted to thank the membership of the party for giving him its support during this very difficult period.
“Of course it is going to be a challenging journey to rebuild and to restore the confidence of the people of Tobago in the PNM. I must say it was very difficult to get members to come forward (to contest positions).
“The reality is a number of our good talented people within the party also hold THA (Tobago House of Assembly) jobs on contract and given the current environment, given what has transpired under this administration where persons are already being victimised and persons have already lost contract jobs, some of whom have been working for the THA for more than 15 years, there is an air of fear, there is an air of discrimination, there is an air of victimisation and therefore a lot of our young PNM people because of their job situation have chosen to not come forward to be at the forefront,” he said.
“Of course they will support and contribute to the party behind the scenes and I have absolutely no problem with that because during this time you ought to be sensible. But that was definitely one of the main deterrents with people coming forward to vie for positions on the party because of the current political environment,” Dennis said.
Automatic choice
Asked whether operating as political leader with no seat or position in the Assembly would place him and the party at a disadvantage, Dennis said he saw it as an advantage during this time because the party needed a lot of focus and attention.
“It’s a situation that will allow me as political leader to focus more on the development of the party and the building of the party, while the Minority Leader in the THA, Kelvon Morris, would focus on the legislative affairs.
“So we will work closely and collaboratively to ensure that we operate with synergy and with a certain level of strategic collaboration to ensure that we serve the best interest of the people of Tobago and the political party.
“It is an advantage because it would allow for that attention to be given to the party.
“ I have no other job at this point in time and therefore my sole purpose at this point in time would be to rebuild the PNM.
“Of course I do not intend to sit and not find a job, at some point, as a matter of fact, I am (currently) pursuing some opportunities in the private sector, namely establishing my private business, but a lot of my attention would be devoted to rebuilding the party in Tobago with the support of the executive and the general membership,” he said.
Asked whether the fact that he was the only nominee for Tobago political leader was due to some manoeuvring in order to avoid a divisive leadership campaign or was it an expression of the faith that the membership had in him. Dennis said: “Well I think it was a bit of both. People felt that I was almost the automatic choice and secondly they wanted to avoid the vigorous and destabilising campaign that we have had in the past (in Tobago).
“Many would tell you that that is partly responsible for where we are today as a political party,” in the sister isle.”
Asked whether the overwhelming support for the Watson Duke-led Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) that was reflected in the 14/1 THA election result last December was still the prevailing sentiment in Tobago, Dennis said: “They (the PDP) will always have their supporters who will be behind them whether they do good, bad or indifferent. But I think people are generally having buyers’ remorse. They have not delivered on one of their key promises—the ex gratia payment (of $10,000) to the people of Tobago.
“A lot of people supported them based on that and a lot of people are having regrets. People are also quite aware of the victimisation that is taking place... We are seeing a kind of destructive leadership (in the THA) (in terms of) some of the statements coming from even the mouth of the Chief Secretary, a lot of people are being turned off by the posturings. So people in Tobago are already having buyers’ remorse.”
The next THA election is due December 2025, at latest March 2026.
In terms of his plans, Dennis said he would prefer to wait until the entire election process is completed. He said when that is completed and the entire executive is in place and it meets and discusses the way forward, he would be prepared to elaborate on the plans of the Tobago Council going forward.