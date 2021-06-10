Tobagonians told no walk-ins allowed at health centres

Tobagonians are being urged not to show up at the health centres to request Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations are being done by ap­pointment only on the island.

Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-­19 news conference in Tobago, general manager of primary care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said some people “descended” on health centres on Wed­nesday, demanding to be vaccinated on a walk-in basis.

“Vaccinations continue by appointments only,” Mitchell stressed.

She advised Tobagonians that they only need to register for the first dose of the vaccine.

“You do not need to register for the second dose. We will post publicly the dates you need to come in (for the second dose), in addition to sending you a message about when your dates will be,” she said.

There were long lines outside health centres in Trinidad on Wednesday morning, with many being turned away, as the Ministry of Health rolled out the walk-in mass vaccination system for people over the age of 60 and those under 60 with non-communicable disea­ses (NCDs).

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh apologised for the incident during the Covid-19 news conference that day.

Walk-ins are now being done usi­ng an alphabetical system.

In a media release on Wednesday night, the TRHA advised that the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine and the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine are currently being administered at the Scarborough, Canaan and Roxborough Health Centres by appointment only for priority groups, including the elderly, people with NCDs, health workers, members of the protective services, caregivers and teachers.

­At yesterday’s briefing, Mitchell said from Saturday, the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort will be brought on as an additional vaccination site, but will begin with the exclusive vaccination of members of the construction and tourism industries.

She reported that thus far, Tobago has administered 6,851 first doses of the AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines and 404 second doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Do not panic

Saying Tobago has been receiving vaccines on a steady basis, THA Secretary of Health Tracy Davidson-­Celestine urged Tobagonians not to panic “where vaccines are concerned”.

“There is no need to rush. There is no need to crowd any one of the health centres or any of the points that we would be administering vaccines,” she said.

She noted about 29,000 more people in Tobago needed to be vaccinated in order for the island to achieve the herd immunity threshold of 60 per cent vaccinated by August/September, “...and that would be done on a very consistent basis because, as I said, we are not having any challenges just yet with receiving vaccines”.

Davidson-Celestine said by Monday an additional 2,000 people are expected to be vaccinated.

“So the point I am making is that we are well in line with the national arrangement to at least have 60 per cent of the population vaccinated by August/September of this year,” she assured.

