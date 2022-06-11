Tobago's Sylphill Home shut down

Claire Guy-Alleyne

Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has shut down the operations of the Sylphill Home in Love in Tobago by refusing to grant it a licence to operate.

Police told the Express that there have been allegations of sexual assault against children at the residence. The children were removed from the home days ago.

Manager of the home Susan Phillips-Jack yesterday confirmed the removal, and said she intends to take legal action in the matter. She declined to respond to questions on the alleged sexual assault.

Some children were however observed still at the home, and at the time of the Express visit were attending school.

“What I can say is this matter is in the hands of my lawyer and that’s it,” Phillips-Jack said.

When contacted on the matter, the Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago issued a release saying, “In accordance with its powers under Sections 4 and 5 of the Children’s Community Residen­ces, Foster Care and Nurseries Act, Chap. 46:04”, it has refused the application for Licence of the Sylphill Home in Love in Tobago. As a result, the operations of the Children’s Home have ceased”.

The authority said it continues to provide all children who have been relocated with the necessary psychosocial support and interventio , adding that the move to cease operations at the home is consistent with the authority’s efforts to ensure the best interest and overall welfare of children in its care.

The authority will continue to advocate for the care, protection and rehabilitation of all children as it “defends and supports child rights and makes child protection everybody’s business”, it said.

Head of the Special Victims Department of the TTPS Claire Guy-Alleyne said yesterday the matter is engaging the attention of the police, and investigation are ongoing.

