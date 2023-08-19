Toddler dies after eating chenette

Two-year-old Raniah Lewis died after swallowing a chenette taken home by her uncle who had bought the fruit to support his friend, a salesman.
The uncle, Keron Scipio, has been left devastated by his niece’s tragic and untimely death.
In an interview with the Express yesterday, he recalled that minutes after he arrived home on Thursday afternoon, Raniah’s sisters came into the room with her and told him she was choking. He grabbed the child and started patting her back and squeezing her chest to dislodge the object.
“I didn’t know what it was at that time. After about a minute, I realised it wasn’t working so I rush to the Siparia Health Facility,” he said.
He said it took him less than two minutes to drive to the facility and that Raniah was still responsive. “She was still choking when I reach there. I walk in pounding (her) back.”
He was relieved when he reached the health facility and believed the toddler would have been saved.
He said: “I find they take so long to get it (the chenette) out and then up to now, they still didn’t get that tube down the child throat.... After about five to ten minutes, they get out the seed and they were trying their best to get a tube down her throat to resuscitate and they didn’t get through.”
He said medical personnel spent over 45 minutes with the toddler. She was pronounced dead around 5.05 p.m.
Scipio said he bought the chenette to give support.
“By Gulf City had one of my schoolmates who was selling chenette. I was working PH (private for hire) and I ask a passenger if she wanted because I didn’t really want chenette, but I support my brethren who selling it,” he said, adding that the passenger took half and he brought the rest home and placed it on a shelf.
He believes the children saw the chenette and a six-year-old climbed onto the washing machine, reached it and gave the fruit to the other children who had asked for it. It was also shared with Raniah.
Scipio said it all happened very fast. He said he was unaware that the chenette had been taken, and the younger ones would not have known the dangers.
“What killing me most is that I try to support somebody, a friend, a schoolmate, for a sale and that just eating me,” he said.
A mother’s pain
The child’s parents have been separated for over a year.
Raniah’s mother, Roletta Lewis, 35, said her daughter had been with her (Raniah’s) father, who lived a short distance away, for the past two to three weeks. It was said that he was at a grocery in the area when the incident occurred.
Raniah’s mother said she knew the child was with him and she went fishing. Scipio went to the sea to give her the news.
Roletta said that around the time Raniah died, she was looking at the clouds and thinking that something was wrong.
Raniah, known as “Ning Ning”, celebrated her birthday last month. She was described as a quiet child, and her mother was looking forward to seeing her dressed for preschool next year September.
Roletta was yesterday consoled by relatives and community members. One woman exited her car to give Roletta a hug. She told the mother to grieve in her own way because while people would talk about the incident, nobody knew the pain she was feeling.
The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) reached out to the family as well to offer condolences. It noted the appropriate medical equipment was fully functional and any alternative assertions suggesting lack of equipment or that medical oblivion were contributing factors are inaccurate.