Toddler dies after eating chenette

Raniah Lewis

Tragic end: Two-year-old Raniah Lewis died at the

iparia Health Facility on Thursday after choking on

a chenette seed.

Two-year-old Raniah Lewis died after swallowing a chenette taken home by her uncle who had bought the fruit to support his friend, a salesman.

The uncle, Keron Sci­pio, has been left devastated by his niece’s tra­gic and untimely death.

In an interview with the Express yesterday, he recalled that minutes after he arrived home on Thursday afternoon, Raniah’s sisters came into the room with her and told him she was choking. He grabbed the child and started patting her back and squeezing her chest to dislodge the object.

Keron Scipio

tried first aid: Keron Scipio,

uncle of Raniah. 

“I didn’t know what it was at that time. After about a minute, I realised it wasn’t working so I rush to the Siparia Health Facility,” he said.

He said it took him less than two minutes to drive to the facility and that Raniah was still responsive. “She was still choking when I reach there. I walk in pounding (her) back.”

Gambal Street, Siparia

family home: The house in Gambal Street, Siparia, where two-year-old Raniah Lewis choked after eating chenette and later died at the Siparia District Health Facility on Thursday.

—Photos: TREVOR WATSON

He was relieved when he reached the health facility and believed the toddler would have been saved.

He said: “I find they take so long to get it (the chenette) out and then up to now, they still didn’t get that tube down the child throat.... After about five to ten minutes, they get out the seed and they were trying their best to get a tube down her throat to resuscitate and they didn’t get through.”

He said medical personnel spent over 45 minutes with the toddler. She was pronounced dead around 5.05 p.m.

Scipio said he bought the chenette to give support.

“By Gulf City had one of my schoolmates who was selling chenette. I was working PH (private for hire) and I ask a passenger if she wanted because I didn’t really want chenette, but I support my brethren who selling it,” he said, adding that the passenger took half and he brought the rest home and placed it on a shelf.

He believes the children saw the chenette and a six-year-old climbed onto the washing machine, reached it and gave the fruit to the other children who had asked for it. It was also shared with Raniah.

Scipio said it all happened very fast. He said he was unaware that the chenette had been taken, and the younger ones would not have known the dangers.

“What killing me most is that I try to support somebody, a friend, a schoolmate, for a sale and that just eating me,” he said.

A mother’s pain

The child’s parents have been separated for over a year.

Raniah’s mother, Roletta Lewis, 35, said her daughter had been with her (Raniah’s) father, who lived a short distance away, for the past two to three weeks. It was said that he was at a grocery in the area when the incident occurred.

Raniah’s mother said she knew the child was with him and she went fishing. Scipio went to the sea to give her the news.

Roletta said that around the time Raniah died, she was looking at the clouds and thinking that something was wrong.

Raniah, known as “Ning Ning”, celebrated her birthday last month. She was described as a quiet child, and her mother was looking forward to seeing her dressed for preschool next year September.

Roletta was yesterday consoled by relatives and community members. One woman exited her car to give Roletta a hug. She told the mother to grieve in her own way because while people would talk about the incident, nobody knew the pain she was feeling.

The South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) reached out to the family as well to offer condolences. It noted the appropriate medical equipment was fully functional and any alternative assertions suggesting lack of equipment or that medical oblivion were contributing factors are inaccurate.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Guyanese dollars’ joke irks Jagdeo

‘Guyanese dollars’ joke irks Jagdeo

GUYANA’S Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo has taken issue with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley saying in jest that the claim that the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) amassed some 30,000 votes in the Diego Martin Regional Corporation in the local government election must be in “Guyanese dollars”.

Tobago Carnival set for October

Tobago’s October Carnival is on!

The island is gearing up for the hosting of the its second annual event, to be held from October 27 to 29.

The official launch of October Carnival will take place on August 31 with the mega concert, Bago Jam, at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex in Scarborough.

Incoming mayor wants to make ‘Point’ better

Incoming mayor wants to make ‘Point’ better

INCOMING Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James says he wants to make the borough a better place.

The 67-year-old plans to improve burgesses’ lives during his time as head of the Point Fortin Borough Corporation.

James, who is from the area, was picked by the People’s National Movement (PNM) to replace outgoing mayor Saleema McCree Thomas.

Man shot dead, another injured as target escapes hit

Man shot dead, another injured as target escapes hit

A hit ordered by a notorious gang leader from behind prison walls in Trinidad has spilled over into neighbouring Grenada.

The intended target escaped, but one man is dead and another injured.

And the killers have disappeared without a trace.

Senior intelligence sources and at least two underworld sour­ces have confirmed that the August 14 shooting at a house in Grenada’s upscale Egmont Point neighbourhood was intended for a Trinidadian who has been at odds with the incarcerated gang leader for several years, but may have the house left minutes before the shooting.

Toddler dies after eating chenette

Toddler dies after eating chenette

Two-year-old Raniah Lewis died after swallowing a chenette taken home by her uncle who had bought the fruit to support his friend, a salesman.

The uncle, Keron Sci­pio, has been left devastated by his niece’s tra­gic and untimely death.

In an interview with the Express yesterday, he recalled that minutes after he arrived home on Thursday afternoon, Raniah’s sisters came into the room with her and told him she was choking. He grabbed the child and started patting her back and squeezing her chest to dislodge the object.

Recommended for you