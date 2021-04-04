Toll goes to 87 as man killed

Mt D’Or
A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in Mt D’Or on Saturday night.
He has been identified as Josh Baptiste of Caimain Road, St Joseph.
The Express was told that around 11.35 p.m. Baptiste was outside his father’s home along Second Private Road, Mt D’Or, when relatives heard gunshots. Upon investigating, they found Baptiste lying on the roadway in a pool of blood.
The police were notified, however, he succumbed to his wounds. The scene was visited by a team of officers led by ASP Deonarine, Sgt La Pierre, Cpl Gordon, PC McClean, and others.
Several spent shells were recovered.
When the Express visited the scene, residents of the area said they were shocked by the killing.
“His father is a CEPEP worker and he (Baptiste) would be here once in a while. He never troubled anyone really. He even used to lime with a few of the people here and thing. Before the shooting, he was out on the road liming and all. And when we heard the shots I didn’t think it would have been him. I don’t know why anyone would want him dead, nah. I don’t know if it was that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time kinda thing. But this has me shocked,” explained a resident of the area who gave his name as Anthony.
This incident has pushed the murder toll up to 87.