How did six-year-old Zakariah Charles die?
Relatives of the young boy have told police he was found unresponsive in the bathroom of his home.
However, doctors at the Port of Spain General Hospital reportedly observed several bruises on the child’s body.
Police said Zakariah was told by his parents to take a bath at the family’s home, along St Joseph Road, Port of Spain, around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
However, they claim to have heard a loud noise and upon investigating, found Zakariah unresponsive on the floor of the bathroom.
He was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital, however, he died about 8.30 p.m.
Police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl Dennis and WPC Henry responded.
A post-mortem has since been ordered to officially determine a cause of death.
It is expected to take place at the Forensic Science Centre in Federation Park, pending a negative Covid-19 test.
The boy’s mother and a man she knows are said to be aiding police with their enquiries. Police said no one had been “arrested” but the two are being questioned. They have been warned to remain in contact with the investigators and not to flee the scene.
At the Forensic Science Centre yesterday, one man who police identified as a relative declined to speak with the media.
When the Express visited the family’s home yesterday, no one was present.
Neighbours however said they were shocked to have learnt of the incident.
They said the family had only recently moved into the area, and as such, they were not well known.
They said Zakariah was observed playing in the communal yard from time to time.
“It’s still a shame, though. Too many children have been dying in the news recently. I hope this wasn’t a case of anyone hitting that child. Not after the (Alliyah) Alexander girl. ’Cause on the news, they are saying the boy had bruises and things on him, but the police are not sure yet. But if it’s licks he get and he died, I don’t know how to feel about that. I have a six-year-old grandson, so that will hit pretty close to home,” said one man who gave his name as Charles.
• January 28—Christian Liverpool, ten.
Shot dead at his home in Bellamy Street, Cocorite Road, Arima. Inquest ordered.
• February 6—Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia, nine months.
Shot dead while on a boat in the Gulf of Paria in an incident involving the T&T Coast Guard.
• February 6—Krystal London, five.
Killed when a gate fell on her while playing in the family’s yard in Sangre Chiquito
• February 16—Antonio Badenoch, 15.
Shot dead while looking for a WiFi signal along St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, during the national blackout.
• February 16—Jael Hyles, 14.
Shot and killed in a confrontation with security guards at City Gate, Port of Spain, during the blackout.
• February 23—Aniela Butler, nine.
Killed in a fire that trapped her in her home along Tenth Street, Beetham Gardens.
• March 30—Asaiah Josiah, seven.
Drowned in a backyard swimming pool at his grandparents’ home in Tableland.
• April 4—Maria Khan, three.
Found dead in an inflated pool at her family’s home in Maharaj Trace, Gasparillo. Death by drowning, according to the post-mortem.
• April 5—Alliyah Kandice Alexander, 15.
Beaten. Father, David Alexander, is charged with manslaughter.