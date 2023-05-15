Too many murdered

More must be done to protect our mothers, children and all citizens, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former prime minister, in a news release yesterday, noted that even as we celebrate Mother’s Day, we cannot ignore the horrendous crime situation in our country.
“Too many mothers have lost their lives to murderers. Just this week, we learned of the tragic death of a young mother whose body was found in the Queen’s Park Savannah,” she said.
“Too many mothers have lost their sons and daughters to violence. Too many mothers live in fear for their own safety and the safety of their children,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar said children are losing their parents, siblings and relatives to criminals.
“As violent home invasions continue to occur, we are hearing harrowing reports of families being killed in their homes. I maintain that making home invasions a specific criminal offence, as well as implementing ‘stand your ground’ legislation, are critical in the crime fight,” she added.
“We must do more to protect our mothers, our children, and all citizens. I believe that we can create a society where we can live without fear and where our children can grow up healthy and happy. I pledge to work towards creating a more supportive and equitable environment for mothers and families in our country,” said Persad-Bissessar.
Motherhood, she said, requires tremendous dedication and sacrifice and there is gratitude for the love and guidance provided to your children and families.
Mothers, she said, are truly the pillar of society, and their selfless and tireless efforts in raising the next generation of leaders are invaluable to the development of our nation.
“We owe a debt of gratitude to our mothers for nurturing us and guiding us through life’s challenges. Indeed, I am mindful of the many sacrifices my own mother made for me, to ensure that I had the best opportunities to grow and succeed. Without her love and support, I would not be the person I am today,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar also recognised the single parents and any mothers who may be struggling at this time.
She said “I know you may be hurting, and I call on the Government to do more to give you the support you need.”