Top Cop: A new and unwanted 600 milestone

“A new and unwanted milestone” of 600 murders was how acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher acknowledged that this country has recorded its bloodiest year ever.
The 2022 murder toll was 599 last night, compared to 448 last year.
In a media release yesterday, Christopher said while it was easy to blame and shame the police, the “incessant and expected calls” by citizens for them to do something had not fallen on deaf ears.
“I know it is easy to blame us and shame us, and that comes with the territory, while others shoot, the target is always on the police’s back,” she said.
Seizing illegal guns, anti-crime operations, more and better training for their officers while trying to prevent more young people joining gangs are among some the initiatives being carried out by the police as they try to quell gang violence, she said.
“In the wake of a toll quickly rising to 600 murders recorded for the year 2022, the big questions on everyone’s lips are why, followed by what is the TTPS doing about these murders?” she said.
“Our data points to gang activity as the prevalent probable cause and the prevailing weapon of choice as firearms. The choice that some make to be committed to gang ideals and the availability of firearms remain our greatest vulnerabilities,” she said.
She continued, “As the citizen tasked with the responsibility to address issues of crime and security, this situation drives my resolve and sense of urgency to strategise and implement swift short-term and long-term interventions to impact our crime-reduction efforts generally, and murders specifically, which will improve the overall sense of safety for all who call Trinidad and Tobago home.”
Crime-fighting initiatives
Christopher pointed to new initiatives launched this year, including the The GRACE Project, aimed at strengthening the society’s ability to resist gang entry and enhance lifestyle choices away from criminal behaviour generally.
Another initiative currently under way is “The Community Policing Section (COPS)”, which she said is charged with engaging with communities across all ten policing divisions.
The 100-plus active police youth clubs will continue to play a vital role in the fight to dismantle the “gang and gun culture” that entice some of our nation’s youth, she added.
“Collaboration with like-minded persons and organisations is essential, as she noted that last Friday the TTPS partnered with the US Embassy to host Christmas on the Hill, where over 1,000 children were treated to games, rides, food, entertainment and toys, all in an effort to bridge the gap between the police and the community.
She said these programmes break the “borderline culture which pits communities against each other in a battle, where lives are lost and no one truly gains”.
Christopher also said, “Our focus on the seizure of illegal firearms never gets placed on the back burner, as these are the weapons used to commit the vast majority of murders.
“Anti-crime exercises and operations will continue in earnest as we intend to continue to remove illegal firearms from our communities,” she said.
“With that being said, I make another clarion call to all, to help us in our efforts, use the contact numbers available, 555, 999, 911, or 800-TIPS, or share the information on the TTPS app. If we reduce the number of accessible illegal guns, then the number of gun-related homicides should also decrease,” she said.