Top cop blanks JSC

Police Commissioner-elect Erla Harewood-Christopher yesterday blanked the Joint Select Committee (JSC) meeting on National Security and sent representatives in her place as she was attending “urgent and critical” matters of national security.
The top cop had confirmed her attendance before the committee and, on Tuesday the Parliament’s communication team had indicated to the media that Christopher would be in attendance and would also field questions from the media.
Before the start of the meeting at 2 p.m. yesterday, the media was advised that the commissioner would not attend. Another meeting is scheduled for February 27, 2023, which the commissioner will again be invited to attend.
JSC chairman Keith Scotland was the first to express his dismay over the commissioner’s non-attendance, saying they received correspondence that Harewood-Christopher was unable to attend because issues that are “urgent and critical to national security require her urgent attention”.
The committee, he said, wanted to hear from the commissioner and had set its work out on that pathway, having sent out the invitation to her.
He stressed the “crucial significance” for the commissioner to attend the committee’s next meeting, not just for the JSC, but for the country at large.
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial noted that a letter from herself and Opposition Senator Dr Roodal Moonilal would have prompted the invitation to the commissioner to come before the JSC.
She said she is disappointed but understands that matters of national security may at times take precedence.
However, Lutchmedial said Harewood-Christopher has been acting as the commissioner since last year and has been an executive member of the Police Service for quite some time, and must be aware of the importance of the committee meetings.
The JSC is the mechanism by which the people’s representatives in the Parliament get an opportunity to interrogate State functionaries, she added.
“At a time when we have a record-breaking murder rate last year, we have a record-breaking murder rate in the month of January and what prompted our request for a meeting today is, in fact, a series of reports of TTPS paraphernalia or imitation paraphernalia as well as other arms of law enforcement-marked ammunition being found on crime scenes,” she said.
Lutchmedial said the issues they intend to interrogate are not general matters of national security, but deal with the direct internal operations of the Police Service.
“Coming on the heels of unanimous approval in the House of Representatives, I am really a bit disappointed that the commissioner-designate would decline our unanimous invitation to attend the meeting today,” said Lutchmedial.
She said the buck stops with the head of an organisation, as she asked the officers present to convey the committee’s sentiments to the commissioner.
Critical importance
JSC member Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell said he understands the importance of the committee meeting, but sought to defend the commissioner’s absence, saying she was busy planning for a safe Carnival.
He said the country is in a period where a lot of strategic planning must be done by the police because there will be a lot of visitors and activities during Carnival time.
“I think it entirely reasonable that the head of an organisation, understanding that the buck stops with that head, would be engaged in the pressing matter of planning for the execution of Carnival 2023,” he said.
Scotland reiterated the critical importance for the commissioner to attend.
In attendance from the Police Service were Curt Simon, DCP Intelligence and Investigations (Ag); Winston Maharaj, ACP Criminal Division; and Kerwin Francis, Senior Superintendent Northern Division (North).
DCP Simon conveyed the commissioner’s inability to attend the meeting, saying she had other matters to attend to. “There are, in fact, other issues pressing and I guess in these instances the choices will have to be made as it relates to national security issues,” he said.
He said nonetheless they had been mandated by the commissioner to be present and to answer questions and share the Police Service plans and strategies in crime fighting.
The commissioner did not immediately respond yesterday evening to questions sent about her absence from the JSC.
On February 3, 2023, the House of Representatives unanimously confirmed Harewood-Christopher, 59, as the country’s first ever woman police commissioner.