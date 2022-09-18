Police have cleared Local Government and Rural Development Minister Faris Al-Rawi following a probe into the sale of his Porsche Cayenne SUV to former Police Service Commission member Roger Kawalsingh.
A letter from acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob to Al-Rawi, dated June 15, 2022, said the investigation into the failure by Al-Rawi to transfer motor vehicle registration PCY 84 to Kawalsingh and the failure to notify the Transport Commissioner of the change in ownership had been closed on the grounds of insufficiency of evidence.
“I refer to a letter dated 1st October 2021 from the Leader of the Opposition, Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar on the subject (vehicle transfer) and inform that a comprehensive investigation was conducted into the allegations made therein.
“The file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions for his perusal. However there was insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations made therein. As such, I have decided to close this matter pending any further developments,” the acting commissioner said.
False equivalency
In an interview with the Sunday Express yesterday, Al-Rawi dismissed what he called the United National Congress’ (UNC) attempt to establish “what can only be described as a false equivalency” between the sale of his motor vehicle to Kawalsingh in January 2016 and the motor vehicle transaction involving UNC MP David Lee.
Lee was arrested on Friday and charged with conspiracy to defraud the State of the sum of $1.4 million by applying for and obtaining tax exemptions in the sum of $1.416 million on the purported purchase of a Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 SUV. The market value of the car was $2.4 million and the tax exemptions under the terms of engagement for the MP was $1.4 million.
The second charge is that tax exemptions were falsely and dishonestly applied for by Lee, knowing that the vehicle was being purchased by a third party (Hugh Leong Poi) and knowing that the third party was not entitled to such tax benefits. The benefits involved exemptions on a variety of taxes—custom duties, VAT and motor vehicle purchase tax.
Dismissing the UNC’s concerns about the lack of action with respect to his matter, Al-Rawi said yesterday that he had been exonerated on the issue of the alleged breach of the law in the transaction involving Kawalsingh. He said he wasn’t surprised by the UNC’s desperate attempt to link the two unrelated situations. “They are seeking to mislead the population by trying to compare apples and mangoes,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the minute he realised that transfer of ownership of the vehicle was not reflected in the records of the Licensing Division, he wrote to the Transport Commissioner by letters dated September 28, 2020, and October 20, 2020, seeking information concerning the division’s failure to process the transfer. “Remember, when you transfer a car, you don’t receive any documents saying that the ownership of the car has been transferred. It is the (new) owner that gets it. So when this thing came up in 2020, I said what in heaven’s name is this and I wrote to the Transport Commissioner on the Licensing Division’s ‘failure to show the transfer’ in its records,” he said.
Declared to Integrity
Commission
Al-Rawi said he supplied the Transport Commissioner with a copy of the return cheque dated January 2016, the transfer form of the same date and the Integrity in Public Life declaration of the next year. “I have fully assisted in all enquiries by the TTPS, and I have been exonerated by the recommendation of the DPP to the TTPS as per the Commissioner of Police’s letter to me of June 15, 2022,” he said.
On Persad-Bissessar’s claim that the disposal of this asset had not been declared to the Integrity Commission, Al-Rawi reiterated that the Opposition Leader’s claim was false. “Absolutely untrue. I declared the sale of the vehicle to the Integrity Commission in the year of the sale of that car,” he said. “I wrote to the commission and the evidence is available that it was declared in the previous years (from 2017). I have my Integrity in Public Life forms where I declared it punctually every single time, and certainly in relation to that car it was definitely declared,” he said.
Al-Rawi said the attacks by the UNC “in support of Anand Ramlogan and Gerald Ramdeen, in relation to Roger Kawalsingh’s fully disclosed purchase of a vehicle from me in 2016, are in my view an attempt to attack the State’s material witnesses in criminal cases pending against Ramlogan and Ramdeen. I continue to be a material witness in a number of ongoing matters of serious corruption and have at all times discharged my responsibilities required in law,” he said.