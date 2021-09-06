The future of Gary Griffith hangs in the balance.
When Griffith left on vacation yesterday, he was acting as police commissioner.
The Express understands that McDonald Jacob has been appointed to act as Commissioner during Griffith’s absence.
Questioned what happens after that, given the fact that Griffith’s three-year contract has expired and he was acting when he took vacation leave, a Police Service Commission (PolSC) source said: “It is the conundrum to put it mildly”, while conceding that Griffith’s position is “very precarious”.
The source added the issue of leave is the remit of the employer (i.e. the Government), not the Commission, and that the leave was approved by the employer, the source.
A Public Service human resource official also asked how could someone be assured that an acting position will be held for that person, when that person has no position in the public service.
The official added that a person on contract must take their leave within the period of the contract, adding that the leave should have been taken or bought out.
Griffith has proceeded on vacation leave just as the Sunday Express reported that former judge Stanley John had been hired by the PolSC to probe allegations of a gun racket and other serious allegations of misconduct in the Police Service involving senior officers.
The probe follows a report submitted to the Prime Minister on allegations of bribes being paid for Firearms Users’ Licences.
The damning report was compiled by a team which included a former chief of defence staff and a former head of the Special Branch.
PM’s prerogative
Meanwhile, a Government official said yesterday the Prime Minister, in his capacity as Head of the National Security Council, can bring to the attention of the PolSC any national security or law enforcement issue that he feels ought to be addressed by the PolSC as a competent lawful authority to do so.
Pointing out that the Prime Minister is accountable to the Parliament for matters relating to national security as is the Minister of National Security, the official said: “So to think that the Prime Minister will receive a report and ignore it is to totally misunderstand the Constitution.”
The Government official said there was a substantial amount of information in the public domain and the National Security Council felt it had to get involved. The official dismissed claims that the Government was “interfering in the selection process”.
“The confirmation of the nomination is done by the Parliament and therefore the Government has a role to play. The Government therefore has to take into account all valid and legitimate information in order to fulfil its responsibility when the issue of confirmation is before the Parliament,” the official stated.
“Although the post of the CoP is insulated from the Government by the PolSC, the TTPS falls within the Executive Branch. So how could a Government in possession of information about an officer who is performing executive functions, just ignore this information?” the official asked.
A PolSC source said the commission after due consideration can dismiss the concerns and that would be the end of the matter. But if it considers that the matter warrants further investigation so that it can get an independent report on the issue in order to make a decision, then it is within the competence of the Commission to do so.
Probe tied to recruitment process
Explaining the context in which an investigation managed by retired Justice John and initiated by the PolSC is being conducted, the Commission source said this independent investigation is tied to the recruitment process for a Commissioner of Police.
“Our power comes from the Constitution, we recruit and select as well as monitor and evaluate (the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners etc). Normally for an investigation to be held, it has to be a disciplinary matter, triggered by a complaint and a charge has to be laid and an investigator is appointed.
This particular situation is different. There is no charge before the Commission. So the investigation has not been triggered as part of a disciplinary process but as part of the recruitment and selection process. It is all part of that ongoing process of security vetting and character vetting that is captured in that exercise,” the source stated, adding that given the nature of the job the security vetting must be comprehensive.
Protecting the process
The source said because the Commission conducint a recruitment and selection exercise, it is not one person that is being looked at. “There are a number of people, some of them are external to TTPS. But the others who remain, we must be concerned with how all of this affects them,” the source said.
“And you don’t want to taint the process by saying to the TTPS ‘you go and investigate’ because it will be himself investigating himself. We do not think that would bear any kind of fruit that would be helpful. The Commission does not have the power to investigate but it can cause an investigation to happen which is what it has done through this recruitment and selection process,” the Commission source said.
The source also said the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) had both the ability and the resources to investigate matters of concern. “What is preventing them from doing so?” the source asked, noting that the PCA can launch an investigation at any time, nor has it ever shared information or submitted any report to the PolSC.