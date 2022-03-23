Land fraud is a major issue in Trinidad and Tobago and the police will be seeking assistance from National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds to obtain resources to beef up white-collar investigations, says acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob.
Prior to his resignation, then-agriculture minister Clarence Rambharat had raised an alarm over the large number of fraud and corruption matters taking place with respect to lands as he disclosed he has personally made over 50 reports of these crimes to the police.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Jacob said land fraud is prevalent in T&T and people are creating fake deeds to obtain lands, and there have been instances of murder related to these matters.
The police, he admitted, have challenges with resources but are determined to crack down on this scandal and ensure that all people involved are brought before the courts.
“Land fraud is something that is prevalent with persons creating fraudulent deeds, and it takes a lot of time and energy for the police to investigate. In some instances, we have cases or murder, shootings and wounding as a result of these land issues,” he said.
The Commissioner said this is not an issue that pertains to people squatting but the creation of fake documents to illegally obtain lands.
“There are some circumstances where some people’s land are taken away by some fraudulent means and they feel the only way they can handle it is by using the firearm, and we have had incidents like murder stemming from that. Land fraud is something that is high in Trinidad and Tobago and our Fraud Squad and Anti-Corruption Bureau of Investigations (ACIB) are doing a lot of work with addressing these crimes,” he said.
“The digitisation of the system will make it easier for us to identify the fraud and bring persons before the court,” he added.
Jacob said the Covid-19 virus continues to have a negative impact on police manpower.
“We have to pull people from vacation leave, we have asked persons to double up in order for us to get this thing going because we are being affected by Covid-19, to a lesser extent, but it is still affecting us. I am linking with the Minister of National Security in relation to things we need to do to ensure that we have sufficient manpower,” he said.
“White-collar investigations take a certain amount of time and energy, as well as skills and ability from the officers,” he said, adding there is a need to hire specialised people to assist in the probe.
Jacob said other investigative officers may be coming on board.
He said the reports made by Rambharat were immediately actioned, and this led to people being charged within a short space of time.
Jacob said two people were charged based on information provided.
“One person was an employee who got charged for misbehaviour in public office and another person was charged for forged documents,” he said.
He noted Rambharat had sent a letter to the police thanking them for their quick response.
TTPS charges
Last week, in a news release, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said an employee of the Agriculture Ministry was to answer charges of misbehaviour in public office.
The release said that Jimboy Bruno, 38, a checker, of Bon Air, allegedly used his employment with the State to facilitate possible corrupt activities within the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands.
The release said that following a report to the police, ACIB officers executed a search warrant at the office where they allegedly found several forged Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Land Management Division; and Commissioner of State Lands letters in a desk allegedly occupied by an employee of the ministry.
One such letter, dated February 3 2020, was found in the name of a man, falsely granting him permission to occupy State lands located in South Oropouche.
The man, who was subsequently interviewed by investigators, allegedly handed over a copy of the forged letter and confessed that he was given the document by the ministry employee upon paying the sum of $700.
The accused was arrested in connection with the incident by ACIB officers.
Bruno was charged with the offences following advice received from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The accused is the second person arrested and charged in connection with the alleged forgery of Commissioner of State Lands letters this month.
On March 10, Devon Richardson appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with uttering a forged document to a representative of the State.
He was granted bail with surety in the sum of $150,000 or alternatively $50,000. He was also ordered to report to a police station in his area once a week, and the matter adjourned to April 8.
Investigations were supervised by ACIB officers Snr Supt Deryck Walker and Supt Avinash Singh and assisted by Insp Bryon Daniel, Insp Alicia Mc Millian and Sgt Gerrard Baldwin.