Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith will be overseeing operations to find Andrea Bharatt.
When contacted yesterday by the Sunday Express, Griffith would not divulge details about the operation to find the missing 22-year-old.
But he assured that all was being done to bring Bharatt back home to her family.
Griffith was aiding his officers at the Incident Co-ordinating Centre for Kidnapping last night. The centre is one of the initiatives the Commissioner has introduced to combat kidnapping in this country.
This led to a 73 per cent decrease in kidnappings for ransom in 2020, as well as a 43 per cent decrease in kidnappings, data shown to the Sunday Express indicated.
The centre, police sources explained, brings together various arms of the Police Service into one building, such as the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, CID and Special Operations Response Team (SORT), among others.
It was created after the kidnapping of Natalie Pollonais in September 2018 when it was recognised that the service lacked a war room to co-ordinate responses to kidnappings.
Pollonais was rescued on the night of September 10 after four days in captivity.
Officers of the Organised Criminal Intelligence Unit (OCIU) and Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) rescued Pollonais in El Socorro, San Juan.
A special reserve police (SRP) and a police constable were arrested at the La Romaine Police Post that night.
The Sunday Express was told the symmetry of the unit working together led to the drastic reduction from 148 reported cases of kidnappings in 2019 to 84 in 2020, as well as 22 reported cases of kidnapping for ransom in 2019 to six in 2020.
“The availability of those units all under one house allows us to effectively target possible targets, persons of interest, motives and generally gives us directions to move. It even helps us identify which kidnappings were ‘legitimate’ or a play for cash by persons known to the alleged victims.
“So when reports come in, this is what is ignited, which leads to swift responses,” a senior police source told the Sunday Express.