Guns, gangs, drugs and young people are at the heart of the crime epidemic in the Caribbean region.
This is the opinion of top cops from the Bahamas, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago who spoke yesterday at the Regional Symposium: Violence as a Public Health Issue – The Caricom Challenge at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain.
Bahamas Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said persons between the ages of 18 to 35 years were involved in crimes fuelled by human smuggling, illegal trafficking of firearms, drugs, gang violence as a result of drug turf wars as well as gang recruitment at high school age.
Guns are flowing into the Caribbean from the United States and in the Bahamas, criminals are using creative ways to smuggle illegal firearms including hiding them in imported cornflakes, he added.
He said the streets are flooded with illegal weapons and criminals are finding creative ways to smuggle them into the country. Videos were shown of custom officers finding guns that were wrapped in foil and placed in the cornflakes of a cereal box and another of a rifle being hidden in a box containing shelving parts.
The Commissioner said the Bahamas does not have the resources to examine every container as he lamented the close geographic proximity the Bahamas is to the US and the problem they are facing with guns being illegally smuggled via courier services as well.
Fernander said the Bahamian Prime Minister a month ago established a task force gang and firearms unit where all enforcement agencies and law enforcement partners work together. He said the country’s chief justice has identified two courts to focus on firearm cases and the turnaround time for matters is two weeks.
He said their forensic centre is functioning around the clock to provide analysis of firearms in a 48-hour period to ensure swift prosecutions.
Fernander expressed concern over the number of guns flowing into the Bahamas, noting that in 2022 the country recorded 128 murders and 119 in 2021. The population of the Bahamas is 393,000.
However, Fernander said the Bahamas has a good rate of solving these murder cases and therefore they want to look at prevention. He further provided data to show that persons who committed murders were repeat offenders and those who were out on bail for murder. With respect to drugs, he said using intelligence and K9 dogs, some 60 kilos of cocaine were found on a cargo ship from Japan.
He said this is an emerging trend and noted the number of cargo ships in Trinidad and the Caribbean which he said needs attention.
‘Criminal terrorists’ in Jamaica
Jamaica’s Police Commissioner Major General Anthony Anderson said Jamaica recorded 1,000 murders in 1997 and over the past 20 years the figures have gone over that level.
He said there is a “democratisation” of guns in Jamaica where there is a shift from guns controlled by gangs to an influx of guns into the hands of young people who have money. Anderson said illegal and illicit money was being obtained via advanced fraud and scamming and young people are using these funds to buy guns.
The issue of drugs is a perennial one as Jamaica is a transshipment hub, he added. Gangs account for a lot of violence in Jamaica and they create a degree of terror in societies so much so that they are seen as “criminal terrorists”, he said.
He said 85 per cent of Jamaica’s murders are committed with firearms.
“The victims and perpetrators of violent crimes fall within the same young person demographic,” he said.
He noted that males are nine times likely to be killed in violence than females in Jamaica.
He said 67 per cent of Jamaica’s murders are gangsters carrying out reprisal killings or persons related to gangsters.
Anderson said in Jamaica they are using the “IIOII” policing model – which looks at five areas - Intelligence, Investigations, Operations, Intervention and Information in combating crime. That country has also adopted legislative reform with respect to laws to treat gangs, proceeds of crime and firearms, he said.
Erla: Most victims are young people
In her address, Trinidad and Tobago’s Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher said violent crime is increasing in T&T at a phenomenal rate.
The top cop provided data on violent crime saying what is “revealing” is that a high percentage of the victims of violence are persons aged 15 to 29.
She said an analysis of violent crimes in T&T shows that the youth victims in 2013 accounted for 41.6 per cent of all the victims of violence crimes.
This percentage, she said, has varied over the years as she noted that 33 per cent was recorded in 2022.
“The analysis prominently highlights our youth as the victims of crime and I daresay also as the offenders in violent crime,” she said as she noted this has increased over the years.
She said in 2017, 54.5 per cent were youth offenders and in 2022 some 54. 6 per cent were youth offenders. The Commissioner said the consistent high levels of violence need a different approach and adopting a public health approach to treating with crime is useful through four steps:
—Define and monitor the problem
—Identify risk factors and protective factor
—develop and test prevention strategies
—Ensure widespread implementation of effective strategies
The Commissioner said the risk factors that lead to crime stems from lack of social control in the homes, school, church and communities , adding that if these institutions work effectively there will be a reduction in the level of violence.
Other risk factors include bullying, unemployment, exposure to gang activities, involvement in drugs and access to illegal firearms, Christopher said.