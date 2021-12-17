TOP JOB FOR JACOB

TRINIDAD and Tobago has a new acting Commissioner of Police (CoP), following Parliament’s approval yesterday of the appointment of Deputy CoP McDonald Jacob to the position.
The House of Representatives went to a vote following several minutes of deliberation after the debate on Government’s motion to “Approve the nomination of Mr McDonald Jacob to act in the Office of the Commissioner of Police”.
It was the first time in its history that the House had debated a notification for an acting appointment in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Following an address by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, 22 Government MPs voted for, and 14 United National Congress (UNC) MPs abstained.
There were no votes against.
There was some brief confusion, however, when House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George announced that 22 had voted “for”, 14 “against”, and that there had been “no abstentions”.
The Speaker then invited MPs to take their leave of the Chamber until it was time to return. Moments later, however, Annisette-George advised of the error and corrected the records. It remained that the motion was “carried”.
The approval of Jacob to act as the country’s top cop follows months of controversy over former commissioner Gary Griffith, whom the Opposition has accused the Government of plotting to remove.
Jacob was confirmed by the Parliament in his substantive position of Deputy Commissioner of Police in April 2021.
The Prime Minister yesterday piloted the debate on three notifications for the acting appointments of Jacob as Commissioner of Police; Erla Christopher and Wendell Williams as Deputy Commissioners.
Previously, the Commissioner of Police was appointed to act under the 2009 Order which gave the Police Service Commission (PolSC) the authority to appoint from among the pool of people who were Deputy Commissioners.
New Orders made
The notifications for acting appointment for both the Commissioner of Police and the Deputy Commissioners never came to the House (only the notifications for permanent appointment to these posts).
But the 2009 Order (under which Jacob was appointed to act) in August, along with paragraph 4 of the 2021 Order (under which Gary Griffith was appointed to act), were declared null, void and of no effect.
New orders were made—the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) No 2 Order 2021 and the Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Selection Process) (No 2) (Amendment) Order 2021 which were gazetted on November 25 and 26, and laid as papers at the sitting of the Senate on November 30 and of the House on December 10.
It is under these Orders which outlined a new process for the selection of a top cop and which made very clear the process for appointing people to act as Commissioner of Police and to act as Deputy Commissioners requires Parliament endorsement.
The three notifications are the first to be submitted by the new Police Service Commission to President Paula-Mae Weekes.
The notifications only required a simple majority.
They are also the first notifications to be made under the new Commissioner of Police and Deputy Commissioner of Police (No 2) Order and, which were made following the fiasco in which the court declared the acting appointments of Griffith and Jacob to be unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect.
The new Orders had been gazetted on November 25 and 26, and were subject to negative resolution.
Jacob’s qualifications include a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of London, and a Master of Philosophy in criminology and criminal justice from The University of the West Indies.
Moonilal: Country was
left without protection
Contributing to the debate earlier, Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal was called on to withdraw a remark after stating the Government had been “deliberate” in ousting Griffith and, in so doing, had left T&T vulnerable to elements such as terrorism and increased domestic crime.
Before being asked to withdraw the remark, Moonilal argued that the country had been without a substantive CoP for some time, adding that several pieces of legislation had been “left on the table”.
These included The Interception of Communications (Amendment) Act 2020 and The Anti-Terrorism Amendment Act 2018, he said.
Moonilal said the country was without a substantive CoP because of “the Government’s wilful, deliberate objective of removing Gary Griffith from office and making sure he was never returned”.
Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis objected on the relevant standing order and was upheld by the Speaker. Moonilal was asked by Annisette-George to withdraw, and he complied.
As result of the absence of a CoP, Jacob would now have to “deal with all the loose ends” created during that period, Moonilal said.
The suspension of officers with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, as well as the protection of citizens were also issues impacted by the absence of a sitting CoP, he said.
Moonilal said from October 14 to date, ten officers were under recommendation that they be suspended, based on investigations by the Police Complaints Authority.
He said the law provides for Jacob, as acting CoP, to undertake several duties, and said Jacob “may very well have to dig deep down into his experience, training and capacity”.
He later commented that the vehicle that brought Jacob’s nomination to the Parliament was “broken down and ineffective”.
He maintained that while the Opposition had no objection to Jacob, it still believed the legal notices that were issued during the process were flawed.
Moonilal then went on to reference the Opposition’s challenge in the court against the PolSC, and said he hoped and prayed the court would not overrule the legal notice regarding the nomination, causing Jacob to “leave the job a second time”.