After 16 long months, Trinidad and Tobago’s borders officially reopen this morning.
The borders were closed on March 22, 2020, days after the country recorded its first case of Covid-19. Initially, the borders were closed to all travellers, including T&T nationals, and all commercial flights had been suspended.
The measure was eventually relaxed somewhat to allow nationals to return after applying for exemptions.
Today will however be the first day since the closure that regular commercial flights resume, with several flights scheduled to arrive and depart from Piarco International Airport.
The first flight to touch down will be Caribbean Airlines flight BW 607 from Georgetown, Guyana.
Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan will be on hand to witness the arrival, which is expected to take place at 8.30 a.m.
Another flight is scheduled to come in at 7.25 p.m. from Dominica.
Three flights are scheduled to depart Trinidad throughout the day to head to Barbados and Guyana.
Tomorrow, flights are arriving from Miami, New York, Barbados, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Grenada. Flights will be departing Trinidad to New York, Miami, Grenada, Guyana, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.
Sinanan told the Express yesterday that he was happy the travel industry is opening up once again.
“We are very happy that we can reach to a point where we can reopen our borders, however, we must accept we are still in a pandemic and there are health protocols to follow, which we will be enforcing to strict adherence to ensure our population is protected,” he said.
“Under the circumstances, we apologise for any inconvenience, but we reiterate that travelling at this time is a choice and safety is our number one priority,” he added.
Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL) has already reported “healthy” flight bookings to various destinations in the United States and across the region for the next few days.
CAL head of Corporate Communications, Dionne Ligoure said yesterday there are only regional flights today.
Speaking during the TV6 Morning Edition programme, she said:
“We have a couple of intra-Caribbean services...we have loads, not at capacity, but there is some movement tomorrow to the region because we have regional services operating (today).”
Travel complexities
But it will not be business as usual as there are now strict protocols in place. Ligoure noted that new complexities are involved in travelling amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
She said travellers must ensure they familiarise themselves with the protocols to enter and leave T&T, as well as the protocols of other destination countries.
“It is critical that they check what the exit requirements are and what the entry requirements are into whatever destination they are travelling to because different countries have different exit and entry requirements,” she said.
Some countries require a negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) Covid-19 test, some require proof of vaccination and some have quarantine requirements, she noted.
“You must, as a matter of precaution and safety, walk with your travel card for proof of vaccination if you are a vaccinated person,” she urged.
Ligoure also noted the process to access the airport and board a flight has been changed, and only people travelling will be allowed to enter the airport terminal.
“When persons arrive to depart, there are new sorts of operations,” she said.
“Usually, when we head to the airport, it is an outing. Recognise that we are still in a pandemic, so on arrival at the airport, persons who are travelling are the ones who will be allowed into the terminal,” she said.
Exceptions will be made for people who require assistance.
“When you drop off, you will have to drop your loved ones off and depart. The inner lane, which is the normal lane used for drop-offs, that will be blocked, and the outer lane is where the drop-off will occur,” she said.
Ligoure said markers have been placed on the floor to indicate where people should stand to ensure social distancing among other safety protocols.
Asked whether she was concerned about possible “chaos” at the airport today, Ligoure said she is confident in the protocols that have been put in place.
“We have been working closely with the public health authorities and all of the key stakeholders to ensure that persons have a hassle-free, safe and comfortable travel experience. So, I am very comfortable that these systems are in place,” she said.
Face masks mandatory
Kenneth Campbell, manager of Airport Operations at the Airports Authority of T&T, said yesterday the safety of travellers and airport staff is the number one priority.
As such, he said, a Travel Safety Programme has been developed. This includes the installation of hand sanitiser dispensers and Plexiglass screens at the check-in counters, as well as temperature screening.
Campbell reiterated that only people who are travelling will be allowed into the check-in area. One person will be allowed in to assist passengers in need of assistance, such as the elderly or disabled.
Face masks are mandatory, he said.
Additionally, all travellers, including children, must complete or have completed an individual application online to obtain a TTravel Pass for presentation to the relevant airline and the border control authorities in Trinidad and Tobago.
Travellers must complete the entire application process and receive their TTravel Pass before the check-in time for the relevant flight.
Travellers will not be allowed to board a flight without a TTravel Pass and proof of a negative PCR test taken no earlier than 72 hours prior to arrival in T&T.
Police permission
The T&T Police Service (TTPS) also issued an advisory yesterday, outlining the process for the public travelling to and from the airport during the state of emergency and curfew hours.
At present, the curfew hours are 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily.
In a statement, the TTPS acknowledged that members of the public may need to move about during curfew hours to pick up arriving passengers at the airport.
In such cases, the arriving passengers should send a copy of the flight information and a copy of their passport showing the photo, or any another document to support their arrival in the country, to the person who will be receiving them at the airport.
This can be sent digitally to the recipient’s cellphone, which can then be presented to any police officer who may stop and ask about their movement during the curfew period.