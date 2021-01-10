Tough life for Trini student

WITH Trinidad and Tobago’s borders closed, one PhD student has had to delay her final year defence so she can remain employed and survive in the United States, all while awaiting the receipt of an exemption to return to T&T.
The university student contacted the Express last weekend following the publication of a newspaper column by an attorney, in which it was claimed that “stranded citizens have no solid case against the State”.
Flabbergasted by this statement, the student reached out to the Express, under the condition of anonymity, to highlight her story.
She said she went to the United States to pursue her degree after completing her MPhil at The University of the West Indies, St Augustine.
In a typical year, she said she would have returned home an average of three times.
However, when the borders closed in March last year and her attempts to seek an exemption to return to the country were not positively met, she realised that drastic action was needed.
She said she was originally expected to graduate in December, but she has had to delay the defence of her PhD to ensure that she could remain employed and survive until she could be allowed back into the country.
“I knew there would be no way for me to get back home and I would be out on the streets, unable to buy food or pay rent, because once you graduated your employment contract with the university is terminated,” she said.
“Delaying my graduation bought me some time, but I barely have any time left now. I did my PhD defence under circumstances of knowing that I may be out on the streets soon with nothing to eat, and what’s worse is that I may never see my family again.
“Even under regular settings, passing a defence is stressful enough. I was holding out hope that by April I would make it home but that seems impossible now due to the extension in the border closure. Even if I were granted an exemption by some miracle, the exemption is only valid for 72 hours. That’s 72 hours to take the Covid-19 test and get to the airport and I am not even remotely close to any of the airports that CAL (Caribbean Airlines) operates out of,” she added.
As a result of this, and because she has lived alone with no family or close friends to support her, she has been taking extra precautions to remain Covid-19 free. And while it has worked to date, it has also been draining on her financially and emotionally.
“I would also like to let you know that I have done my due diligence to avoid getting the virus. (As an assistant teacher) I have taught all my classes online since mid-March of 2020. I have completely avoided going out in public and have paid the extremely high cost of having food supplies delivered to me on a meagre teaching assistant salary.
“When you are alone out here you tend to go above and beyond to stay Covid-free because you know if anything happens to you there is no one around,” the student stated.
Additionally, she said that statements being made by persons who were already in the comfort of their homes, while so many others were desperately trying to do the same, and by someone who holds the office of an attorney in which many placed confidence, would only potentially have a negative impact on those who are still suffering.