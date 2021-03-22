An institution credited with producing a Nobel Laureate and more than 20 prime ministers itself lacks healthy leadership at all levels. The result is a toxic UWI culture of information hogging, discrimination, personal vendettas, fear of reprisals, suspicion and distrust.
The authors of the July 2020 report of the chancellor’s commission on governance at The UWI have recommended transformation of the culture of the entire workforce, including all levels of leadership, deans and heads of departments.
“The culture of an organisation is perhaps its most defining feature,” noted the report. “It speaks to how the work is done, how staff relate to and treat each other, how people feel about themselves and others, and how they communicate.”
The report reinforces previous findings that “the existing culture is toxic” and needs to be kinder and more caring.
Leadership
The report identified the need for leaders “who are emotionally intelligent and who show up and connect with the people they lead”. It notes that academic culture and structures might not have equipped deans, heads of department, lecturers and others, who are promoted to senior administrative positions, with the skills and competence required for general management.
In many instances, leadership was found to be “transactional”.
“A campus is a billion-dollar business which requires leaders who hold themselves accountable, pay attention to their people skills and lead by example,” said the authors. “A person who is promoted, for example, from dean to campus principal faces a big transition, requiring a new skill set.”
It observed that allocating resources, managing finances, reading balance sheets, understanding the implications of debt and motivating people are key skills not explicitly required for senior academic positions.
The commissioners found regular performance appraisals were absent at all levels, whether from executive leadership, deans or department heads.
“The academic members of staff are, apparently, only appraised when they are due for a formal review; that is, contract renewal, crossing the merit bar, promotion to senior lecturer, promotion to senior lecturer above the bar, and promotion to professor,” said the report. “Further, the conduct of the performance appraisal is often considered a ‘compliance requirement’ rather than an effective performance development tool.”
The Commission recommended key performance metrics across the institution.
Promotions
Nowhere was the problem of UWI’s toxic culture more evident than in its assessment and promotions processes. These key activities are governed by an article called Ordinance 8.
“Respondents indicated an absence of accountability at all levels for breaches or non-compliance with existing regulations, policies and procedures and the apparent absence of sanctions or consequences for mistakes being investigated,” said the report.
“The Commission received repeated feedback concerning inordinate delays by management in dealing with complaints relating to allegations of breaches of Ordinance 8 and believes that this is due, in part, to the delays involved in appointing and constituting an ad hoc committee for each complaint to be investigated: (this committee is not constituted until after a complaint is made).”
The Commission recommended that all opportunities for promotions should be advertised and prompt feedback given to unsuccessful candidates and that disciplinary committees should be made standing committees. It further recommended “as a matter of high priority” the clear definition of the responsibilities of and criteria for performance oversight of senior management who are above the level of Ordinance 8.
Information hoarding
The Commission found multiple examples of information hoarding and no whistleblower policy or system. The result is an atmosphere of fear, intimidation, suspicion and distrust.
The strangling of information manifested in instances where students at the Sir Arthur Lewis Hall of Residence suffered anxieties of near-eviction because of misinformation on bursaries. Regional students complained when they arrived at campuses, their names were not on arrival lists of receiving campuses.
Other students talked about being “bumped around” from office to office. “They send you all around the campus to different offices and there is nobody to answer your question,” said one student interviewed by the Commission.
At other levels there were complaints about lack of access to important reports. The Open Campus, in particular, suffered from weak flows of information across the institution. Respondents there suggested regular town hall meetings as a means of sharing information with everyone.
Lack of information sharing, noted the report, leads to suspicion and speculation.
The commission found no whistleblowing arrangements to support good governance and accountability and that helps to control fraud.
Discrimination
Women at UWI felt they are denied promotion opportunities in a system structurally designed to suppress their progress. One respondent spoke about the lack of sanctions for unfair practices against women and the resulting fear and frustration.
One female respondent observed that much work done by women, such as mentoring and serving on committees, was not taken into account when promotions are being considered.
Discrimination of women by other women was also raised.
The report acknowledges “the marginal increase” in the number of women at senior levels of the university but felt the allegations of discrimination against women needed a deeper analysis of women’s progress through the UWI system.
Meanwhile, people with disabilities complained to the commissioners about feeling like second-class citizens.
Importantly, the commission found that while a Statement of Principles and Code of Ethics exists, that document is not widely circulated nor are breaches of the code addressed.
They conclude that these result from lapses in governance oversight of The UWI.
| Former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) Sir Dennis Byron chaired the nine-member UWI commission.
Other members were:
• Bank of Jamaica governor Richard Byles
• Vice-chancellor emeritus Prof Nigel Harris
• OECS Commission director general Didacus Jules
• Former university counsel Dr Beverley Pereira
• Human resource consultant Angela Hamel-Smith
• Queen’s counsel Sir Elliott Mottley
• Inter-Campus Guild Council representative Darrion Narine
• Alumni Association representative Jacqueline Sharp