Tracy rejects Duke’s attitude

Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine said yesterday that she will not accept the “take-it-or-leave-it” attitude being employed by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) leader Watson Duke.
She said it is not conducive to negotiations on a way forward for Tobago.
Davidson-Celestine said the PNM was not an arm of the Public Service Association (which is currently led by Duke, who is also the political leader of the PDP). “I don’t know that there should be any bullying tactics, any PSA-type of negotiation tactics in this process,” Davidson-Celestine said.
She also took issue with the headline on Page 4 of yesterday’s Express—“Tracy rejects Duke’s plan”—in which she responded to an ultimatum given by Duke that the PDP wanted the positions of Deputy Chief Secretary, deputy Presiding Officer and Secretary for Finance on the Executive Council of the THA.
Davidson-Celestine rejected Duke’s public statement that these positions were “non-negotiable items... we are not going to negotiate on that”. Duke said if the PNM wanted these three positions, then they would be breaking the deal for having an arrangement in which the two sides could share the administrative responsibilities in the governance of Tobago, pending the Joint Select Committee’s completion of its work on the Constitution Amendment Tobago Self Government bill.
Davidson-Celestine said contrary to the Express headline that she had rejected Duke’s plan, she did no such thing. She was rejecting the strong-armed tactics being employed by Duke, she said. “The position of the PNM in Tobago and its political leader remains one of serious consideration of all options and possible solutions to resolving the current stalemate,” Davidson-Celestine said in a statement.