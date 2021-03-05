Tracy rejects Duke’s attitude

Tracy Davidson-Celestine

Tracy Davidson-Celestine

Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine said yesterday that she will not accept the “take-it-or-leave-it” attitude being employed by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) ­leader Watson Duke.

She said it is not conducive to negotiations on a way forward for Tobago.

Davidson-Celestine said the PNM was not an arm of the Public Service Association (which is currently led by Duke, who is also the political leader of the PDP). “I don’t know that there should be any bullying tactics, any PSA-type of negotiation tactics in this process,” Davidson-Celestine said.

She also took issue with the headline on Page 4 of yesterday’s Express—“Tracy rejects Duke’s plan”—in which she responded to an ultimatum given by Duke that the PDP wanted the positions of Deputy Chief Secretary, deputy Presiding Officer and Secretary for Finance on the Executive Council of the THA.

Davidson-Celestine rejected Duke’s public statement that these positions were “non-negotiable items... we are not going to negotiate on that”. Duke said if the PNM wanted these three positions, then they would be breaking the deal for having an arrangement in which the two sides could share the administrative responsibilities in the governance of Tobago, pending the Joint Select Committee’s completion of its work on the Constitution Amendment Tobago Self Government bill.

Davidson-Celestine said contrary to the Express headline that she had rejected Duke’s plan, she did no such thing. She was rejecting the strong-armed ­tactics being employed by Duke, she said. “The position of the PNM in Tobago and its political leader remains one of serious consideration of all options and possible solutions to resolving the current stalemate,” Davidson-Celestine said in a statement. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Waterless misery for many in T&T

Waterless misery for many in T&T

Some communities in Trinidad and Tobago don’t receive water for months and even years.

So noted Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales as he tabled the Report of the Cabinet Sub-Committee Report on the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.

The report has been placed in the hands of a parliamentary Joint Select Committee (JSC) as the Govern­ment grapples with the systemic “dys­function” at the unwieldy and debt-­­ridden, State-owned public utility.

Give specialised training to teachers in ‘hotspot’ areas

Give specialised training to teachers in ‘hotspot’ areas

Social Development Minister Donna Cox has suggested that teachers and principals taking up positions in schools in “hotspot” areas be given specialised training to help them better understand the culture of the area and its people.

She pointed out yesterday that there were stereotypes about such areas, some of which were not accurate.

Former prisoner awarded $.9m

Former prisoner awarded $.9m

CLOSE to $1 million in compensation is to be paid by the State to a Tobago man because prison authorities did not allow him to appeal a five-year conviction after he was found guilty in 2010 of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

+2
India PM hails ‘special friendship’ with Mia Mottley

India PM hails ‘special friendship’ with Mia Mottley

India Prime Minister Naren­dra Modi has hailed the “special friendship” between India and Barbados.

Modi and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley took to Twitter this week to praise each other.

Mottley profusely thanked Modi, via social media, for the 200,000 vaccines sent from India to Barbados, 100,000 of which were donated.

Tracy rejects Duke’s attitude

Tracy rejects Duke’s attitude

Political leader of the PNM Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine said yesterday that she will not accept the “take-it-or-leave-it” attitude being employed by Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) ­leader Watson Duke.