...Tracy worried by Tobago’s low vaccination rate

Secretary of Health in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Tracy Davidson-Celestine is worried that the island could have a medical crisis on its hands if the Covid-19 Delta variant arrives there, especially since the majority of Tobagonians are still unvaccinated.
“When we started off this vaccination drive, we indicated that our commitment is to ensure that we vaccinate, at minimum, 60 per cent of the adult population, that would equate to about 45,000 persons on the island, which I thought initially we would have been able to achieve that goal within a seven day period,” she said yesterday.
Speaking during the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s Covid-19 news conference, Davidson-Celestine lamented that after two or three months, Tobago is still struggling with vaccinating people.
“Forty per cent is where we are at now, in terms of the first dose. So we still have 60 per cent of the population to be vaccinated. The challenge with that is that because the majority of the persons are still unvaccinated, it is very likely with the Delta variant hovering in the air that we could have a medical crisis or a significant medical challenge on our hands,” she said.
“If we pay very close attention to what is happening in our neighbouring countries and even what is happening internationally, we would all recognise that it’s a crisis of those who are largely unvaccinated. And as I indicated, the majority of the persons in Tobago, as it is now, are unvaccinated. So, the appeal is to encourage members of the population to come forward to access the vaccines,” she stated.
Davidson-Celestine stressed that the challenge was not the availability of vaccines, as there were various options for vaccines in Tobago.
“We have AstraZeneca, we have Sinopharm, we have the Pfizer vaccines for school-aged children. And then we also have the one shot-one dose, which is the Johnson & Johnson vaccines. So, when it comes to options, we compare very well with the international countries, and I’m talking about those countries that are well developed like the United States of America, or even the United Kingdom, at this point,” he said.
She said vaccines were also easily accessible at the various vaccination sites on the island.
New vaccination target
Speaking at the media briefing, primary care nursing manager at the Tobago Regional Health Authority Kathy-Ann Greenidge Ottley said Tobago’s vaccination target has been moved from 45,000 people to 50,100, due to the recent addition of 5,100 children ages 12 to 18 years to the vaccination drive.
She said so far, 17,833 first-dose vaccines have been administered.
“What this means is we still have to vaccinate (approximately) 32,300 persons in order that our population would be safe and protected. This represents 35.6 per cent of the target population who have had their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine... and it also represents 29.7 per cent of our total population of 60,000 people in Tobago,” she said.
Noting that 11,690 people have received the second doses of the available vaccines, she said “this represents 23 per cent of our target population and 19.5 per cent of our total population”.
Tobago rolled out its vaccination drive for children last week Thursday.
Greenidge-Ottley reported that to date, 951 pupils (464 boys and 487 girls) have received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
She said tomorrow the vaccine will be available to all pupils and adolescents 12 to 18 years old at the Magdalena Grand Beach and Golf Resort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
She said based on figures from the Ministry of Education, there are 6,000 pupils in schools in Tobago to be vaccinated.