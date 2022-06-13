TRADE MINISTRY: NO FLOUR SHORTAGE

There is absolutely no shortage of flour and neither is there any looming shortage, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said yesterday.
Responding “directly to the possible shortage of flour as noted by Sheik Lisha” in yesterday’s Sunday Express, the ministry said in a media release that Sheik Lisha imports flour from Turkey and their market share and those of other importers collectively are under one per cent of local sales.
The ministry said 99 per cent of flour consumed in Trinidad and Tobago is manufactured locally by two millers who have acted prudently and responsibly by securing their grain shipments for the rest of 2022. “Our millers have assured and advised that this measure may have an impact on their cost of production; however, the security of wheat and other grain supplies remains of paramount importance. There is, in fact, certainty of supply and there is absolutely no shortage of flour. Neither is there any looming shortage,” the ministry said.
Caricom Pride rice a hot seller
Meanwhile, checks by the Express yesterday revealed there is no panic buying of flour. Customers were however opting for bigger sacks of flour, larger packs of rice, kegs of oil while more vulnerable customers were buying Caricom Pride rice like hot hops—at $11 for 1 kg and $20 for 2 kgs. Consumers continue to complain about high food prices which are expected to continue to soar with the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia.
When the Express visited popular Charlotte Street-based Wang Li supermarket yesterday, supervisor Anthony Phillip said: “The place dead today. There’s no panic buying but people are buying flour, rice and oil. They are buying bigger sacks of flour. You know Trinis will not engage in panic buying. It must be something real bad like a coup or a storm. People have to buy food. Yes, prices are high. But people have to eat.”
Another employee, Andrew Robinson, said: “People are going for the bigger items. Instead of buying 2 kgs of flour at $14.99 or $17.99 depending on the brand, they will purchase a big sack of flour for about $75. It will last longer. I find rice is selling more than flour. One popular rice brand costs $108 for 9 kg.”
Moving to the Caricom Pride rice, Robinson said: “Poor people are buying it like hot hops. It is selling faster than the parboiled or the other brands of rice. People who are just barely making it are buying the product.”
Expounding upon the popularity of Caricom Pride rice, manager Dexter Emmanuel added: “Caricom Pride rice is selling. I am not sure. But I think it is coming from Barbados. It’s the cheapest rice on the market right now. We don’t know how long they will maintain it. If you buy about ten bales, the supplier gives you one or two bales free. Some companies know people are struggling. They are trying to help. People are looking for the cheapest way out. They have to buy food. They have to eat. They have to feed their family. They can’t afford gourmet meals. Remember a lot of people are unemployed, furloughed or underemployed. They exhausted their savings during Covid-19.”
Comparing the onset of Covid-19 to this year, Emmanuel added: “When Covid-19 hit, there were long queues outside groceries, mini marts and supermarkets. Now it’s not like that. People will not panic buy. If there is a storm or a crisis in the country, then. It won’t make sense. When the money finishes, you still have to pay high prices for the staples.”
Don’t blame merchants
Daily, Emmanuel said he has to deal with customers who are blaming unscrupulous merchants for exorbitant prices. “People will come for rice, flour, rice, sugar and oil. They curse us and blame us for the high prices. We try our best to meet their budget. Poor customers don’t understand the dynamics. The entire world is impacted. There is war between Ukraine and Russia. We are living in difficult times.”
Emmanuel also said the problem could have been resolved during the late prime minister Dr Eric Williams’ era by maintaining a robust agricultural sector since there was an abundance of land.
“Politicians will not tell people the truth about food prices. Trade unions are marching up and down. Not telling people the facts. But the reality is if we had a robust food sector, we would have been in a better place food-wise. It’s much too late now. We have wasted land that could have been developed for farming and animal husbandry. We have plenty rice land. It’s ironical, we have to import rice,” said Emmanuel.
Emmanuel added: “I know the State is trying to revive agriculture but young people don’t want to farm. Then you have mitigating factors like bad weather and global warming, which will hamper agriculture in these small islands. Erosion has already set in certain parts of the southside. We are in serious trouble in terms of food prices. Once external prices increase, everything increases. An IMF report predicted we are heading for a dangerous food shortage.”