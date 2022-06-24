TRADE MINISTRY SLAMS INSTANT FLOUR PRICE INCREASES

“Unacceptable” is how Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is describing price gouging by some businesses, which she said have marked up the price of basic food items by as much as 60 per cent and have already “unnecessarily” increased the cost of flour.
“That can’t be right,” she said at yesterday’s post-Cabinet news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.
Majority State-owned company National Flour Mills (NFM) on Tuesday announced an increase in the wholesale cost of flour by 33 per cent, with a suggested retail price increase of 28 per cent to consumers.
The company said the increase was due to a 49 per cent increase in the cost of wheat, as a result of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.
Private manufacturer, Nutrimix Flour Mills, followed close behind with an announcement on Wednesday of a ten per cent to 33 per cent increase in flour prices effective next Monday.
Gopee-Scoon said yesterday that already, the Consumers Affairs Division of the ministry has noticed very large variances in the increase in the price of flour.
“We’re noticing it already. I can tell you who they are, but I’m not yet ready to name and shame. But there are those who are holding stock of the item, which they bought at a particular price, and they’ve already gone up,” she lamented.
“And I have the names, but let’s give them a few days and we can talk about this again,” she added.
Gopee-Scoon appealed to shopkeepers and supermarkets to do their part and be reasonable, and to “not act in an unconscionable way”.
“And of course think of the citizens. They have all done very well, these retailers during the Covid period. Let’s please be reasonable. Keep your citizens in mind by controlling your mark-ups as we try to navigate these very trying times and to ensure that no one is left behind,” she stressed.
In a media release yesterday, the Consumer Affairs Division noted with grave concern that the price of some brands of flour had already increased in several business establishments throughout the country, despite the local private producer (Nutrimix) announcing its decision to increase its prices effective Monday.
The ministry also pleading with all retailers of flour to be fair and reasonable in their mark-ups and keep citizens of in mind “as we all navigate these trying times”.
NFM reviewed all possibilities
Gopee-Scoon said the Government was very concerned with the impact of the recent announcement of a hike in flour by NFM and Nutrimix, given that flour is a very basic item in the food basket of almost all households.
She added, however: “We know the rationale of supply chain disruptions—the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the increased price of freight and shipping rates, adverse weather conditions, and of course, more recently export restrictions by many countries, including India, but Ghana, Egypt, Indonesia, Kosovo and Serbia. So let’s understand that the price is not at all within our control, and really is symptomatic of the ongoing global footprint crisis.”
She said the Government had been putting pressure on NFM and the company has been aggressively examining the availability of alternative wheat types.
“The composition, the protein content quality and the consistency of these alternatives are not in keeping with the current product that is produced in Trinidad and Tobago by the food and beverage sector,” Gopee-Scoon said.
“So I can tell you let’s say they were to insist on buying a sub-quality product, it means that the manufacturer will then have to reformulate their recipes and so on. So the work has been done and I am satisfied by NFM that we’ve reviewed all possibilities of sources, quality and whether or not they’re workable,” she said.
She again confirmed that NFM and Nutrimix, which have already “booked” their supply of wheat until the end of 2022, have assured that they will adjust their prices in line with market conditions.
She said the Government will be monitoring this closely.
Gopee-Scoon reiterated that the Government was reviewing options to mitigate the impact of the increase in flour prices on citizens, and hoped to report on a solution in under two weeks.
As to the Government giving consideration to subsidising the cost of flour, she said this could not be easily done.
“Because there is the situation of the private producer and the question must always be can we utilise taxpayers money to support private business,” she said.
Asked about imposing price controls, Gopee-Scoon said:
“The Government doesn’t do price controls... that’s a thing of the past, but of course we expect that our retailers will be reasonable.”