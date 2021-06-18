‘Traffic at pre-pandemic levels’

POLICE described yesterday’s heavy traffic all over the country as on a level before Covid-19 restrictions that took effect in March 2020.
“Traffic was on pre-pandemic levels,” said Sgt Brent Batson, road safety co-ordinator with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Compared with last week Friday, yesterday’s traffic was markedly more heavy, he said.
He said officers carried out increased patrols in Maraval, Diego Martin, Port of Spain, the Eastern Main Road from South Quay to Arima and the Southern Main Road from Curepe to Chaguanas where they all reported heavy traffic.
“We had multiple highway patrols and surveillance-type patrols and we even have been assisting motorists who found themselves in difficulties on the road,” he said.
He however said despite heavy traffic there were no reports of any serious road traffic accidents.
Batson also said the police presence was heavy to prevent potential robberies from taking place as “opportunistic bandits” would have also noticed yesterday’s increased activity.