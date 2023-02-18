Traffic restrictions in PoS today

Several streets in Port of Spain (PoS) will be closed to vehicular traffic today, and taxi stands relocated to facilitate the Junior Parade of the Bands.
The temporary traffic restrictions, ordered by Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, take effect from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
Parade bands will assemble on St Vincent Street, in the vicinity of the Treasury Building, then proceed in a southerly direction along St Vincent Street, east onto South Quay, north onto Broadway and onto Frederick Street.
According to the regulations, the St Ann’s taxi stand has been moved to the southern side of Queen Street, between St Vincent Street and Edward Street; St James taxis will be on the western side of Edward Street, between Independence Square north and Queen Street; Ice House/Broadway/Marine Square taxis on the northern and southern side of Independence Square north, between Edward Street and Wrightson Road.
San Fernando taxis will be located on the northern side of South Quay, between Henry Street and Charlotte Street, facing east; Chaguanas taxis on northern side of South Quay, between Broadway and Henry Street, facing east; Long Circular/Wrightson Road taxis on the southern side of Independence Square south, between St Vincent Street and Wrightson Road, facing west.
Diego Martin taxis will be on the northern side of Independence Square, between St Vincent Street and Wrightson Road, facing west.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Works and Transport advised yesterday that on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, the Priority Bus Route (PBR) will be partially opened to light motor vehicles only from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. According to the notice, these vehicles will be allowed on the PBR from Port of Spain (Abattoir Road) to Champs Fleurs/Mt Hope on the east-bound lane only.
Vehicular traffic and parking prohibited today on:
• Knox Street, between St Vincent Street and Frederick Street;
• Hart Street, between Frederick Street and St Vincent Street;
• Abercromby Street, between South Quay and Duke Street;
• Independence Square North, between Henry Street and Wrightson Road;
• South Quay, between Broadway and Wrightson Road;
• Broadway, between Beetham Highway and Independence Square South;
• Queen Street, between Henry Street and St Vincent Street;
• Duke Street, between Henry Street and Pembroke Street;
• Park Street, between Henry Street and Pembroke Street;
• Oxford Street, between Charlotte Street and Pembroke Street;
• New Street, between Charlotte Street and Pembroke Street;
• Gordon Street, between Charlotte Street and Pembroke Street;
• Keate Street, between Charlotte Street and Pembroke Street;
• Queen’s Park West, between Queen’s Park East and Chancery Lane;
• Charlotte Street, between Park Street and Queen’s Park East;
• Queen’s Park East, between Queen’s Park West and Jerningham Avenue;
• Henry Street, between New Street and Gordon Street.