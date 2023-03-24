Trafficking charges dropped

HUMAN trafficking charges have been dismissed against four men who allegedly purchased a 15-year-old Venezuelan girl for $2,000 for the purpose of prostitution.
The charges were dismissed on Monday by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby-Earle-Caddle after she found that the officer who laid the charges did not take sufficient steps to locate the alleged victim to have her testify against the accused.
Before the court were Jose Raphael Sorzano Perez, Keron Pascal, Shaquille Noel and Judah James.
Pascal has citizenship in both Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago.
The men were charged with trafficking in children contrary to Section 18(1) (a) and (b) of the Trafficking in Person’s Act Chapter 12:10 for recruiting, transporting, receiving or harbouring a child in Trinidad and Tobago for the purposes of exploitation.
But the chief magistrate dismissed all charges, on Monday, after finding that WPC Rodriguez of the Counter Trafficking Unit did not carry out sufficient checks to locate the girl to have her testify.
There is a procedure in law where the prosecution will be allowed to rely on the statement of a witness if the witness cannot be found and the court was convinced that all reasonable steps had been taken to locate the witness but came up empty-handed.
This was the intention of the prosecution in the present case.
However, the magistrate stated that based on the evidence of WPC Rodriguez under cross-examination, the court was not satisfied that the officer had done all she could to locate the girl.
According to the prosecution’s case, the teen was invited to this country by a friend in 2019, after being told that there were opportunities to sell clothes to make a decent living.
The girl made the journey to Trinidad by boat, in the company of another Venezuelan national, in September 2019.
Upon arriving in Trinidad, she was picked up on a beach by two men, after which she was taken to a house at Andrews Trace, Diego Martin.
The prosecution’s case was that, while at the location, the girl was introduced to the four accused and informed that she had been purchased for $2,000 and that she had to repay the money by providing sexual services to men.
On October 2, however, the girl was rescued by officers of the Western Division.
She was subsequently handed over to officers of the Counter Trafficking Unit and, after investigations, the accused men were charged by WPC Rodriguez.
The four accused, all residents of Diego Martin, subsequently appeared before the chief magistrate in the Port of Spain Eighth Court.
‘All reasonable steps had been taken to locate her’
The enquiry started on December 8 last year, with the prosecution making an application under Section 15C(1)(d) of the Evidence Act to have the statements of the victim tendered into evidence on the basis that she cannot be found after all reasonable steps had been taken to locate her.
Officer Rodriguez testified that she had visited the Bagatelle, Belmont, Warren Street and Diego Martin areas in an attempt to locate the girl.
She also made checks at regional health authorities—the NWRHA, NCRHA, SWRHA and ERHA, and the Scarborough General Hospital, for the victim.
Furthermore, the officer said she was able to get in contact with the teen’s mother in Venezuela, through Facebook Messenger, and was informed that the girl was currently living in Colombia.
Under cross-examination, however, the complainant admitted the victim was placed in various State care centres, and that she had friends at these centres, but no effort was made by the complainant to speak to people at these care centres in an effort to determine the whereabouts of the girl.
The officer, also having knowledge that the alleged victim was an illegal Venezuelan national, stated under cross-examination that she did not make any checks to the Immigration Detention Centre to ascertain whether or not the girl was there, neither did she place the girl’s information on CCN TV6’s Beyond the Tape programme or a daily newspaper to engage the assistance of the public in locating her.
In the end, the magistrate refused the application of the prosecution to tender the alleged victim’s statement into evidence.
The court also refused to grant an adjournment of the matter, as requested by the prosecution.
After hearing further legal submissions from the parties, the court upheld the defence’s no-case submission and discharged the four accused.
The State was represented by Kateisha Ambrose-Persadsingh and Donna Paul; while the accused were represented by attorneys Chase Pegus, Danyal Mohammed, Russell Warner, Larry Williams and Toni Roberts.