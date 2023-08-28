Tragic end to bar lime

Precious Wills

Shot dead: Precious Wills

A lime in a bar turned fatal yesterday morning when a 17-year-old girl was shot dead in Tobago.

Precious Wills, of John Gorman Trace in Bon Accord, was a pupil of the Mason Hall Secondary School.

This incident, along with the murder of Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) employee Dario Sandiford, 41, at his home on George Street in Ste Madeleine, has pushed the 2023 murder toll up to 383. It is the ninth murder in Tobago for the year.

According to police reports, around 3.12 a.m. Wills was at Up Top Bar, located on Milford Road, liming with a group of friends, when a song came on and a man whom they were liming with pulled out a firearm.

Police believe it was his intention to just point the weapon in the air.

However, in the process of removing the weapon, it went off, hitting Wills and an 18-year-old.

After realising the two women had been shot, the suspect attempted to move Wills to help get her medical treatment, but in the process, he dropped the weapon, which was later seized by responding officers.

People in the bar raised an alarm and took the two injured women to the Scarborough General Hospital.

However, Wills died shortly after arrival.

Up to last night the 18-year-old remained in a critical condition.

The man has since been detained and is said to be aiding police with their enquiries.

Meanwhile, Assemblyman for Delaford/Roxborough /Argyle and political leader of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), Watson Duke, in a media release yesterday, lamented the crime situation on the island.

“We are now in the eighth month of the year, and Tobago is grappling with a rising crime problem,” he said, adding, “Recording nine murders so far. This trend is distressing and must be halted.”

Duke said Tobago urgently needs a comprehensive crime plan.

Opposition Senator David Nakhid, who was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) media briefing at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office yesterday, said T&T is in a crisis of crime.

He said Precious’ death breaks his heart.

He asked what are Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his Government doing about crime and accused Rowley and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds of going into hiding whenever the country is in crisis.

He said when gangs are roving the streets, there are shootings at malls and deaths connected to cocaine washing ashore but “we are left to fend for ourselves”.

