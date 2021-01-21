Tragic end to love story

IT was the seventh day of the new year 2014, and 19 citizens had been murdered.
Then Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, as chairman of the National Security Council (NSC), summoned the Council to a meeting at 3.30 p.m. on that very day—just hours after the bodies of Cedros couple Krishna and Indra (also known as Radha) Ramdeen were found hacked to death in their home.
Krishna Ramdeen. East Indian male, 63 years old. Cause of death—haemorrhaging due to chop wound to the head.
Indra Ramdeen. East Indian female, 57 years old. Cause of death—strangulation, and chop wounds to the body.
That was how their statistics read on the autopsy reports among those killed that week.
The brutal end they met was no reflection of the hard work, sacrifice, family commitment and love for community of this couple.
This is their story as told to the Express by their son, Ravi Ramdeen.
Interviewed on Wednesday by phone, the devotion and adoration for his parents is evident in Ravi Ramdeen’s voice.
Since 2014, the Express has interviewed him and his older brother, Roy Ramdeen, every year, as the case remains unsolved.
Ravi remembers everything about his parents—their laughter, words and acts of wisdom to him and his siblings, their financial struggles to build the mini-mart and bar out of their home, and the festive times shared in their premises with the residents of Fullerton Village and patrons.
There are pictures of the slain couple in the small-business, when they were captured dressed in Indian wear and wearing malas (garlands of flowers) on their necks.
Visitors ask questions about them, and village patrons reminisce on their memories, said Ravi.
The couple met when a youthful Krishna went with friends one weekend to a wedding in Couva.
There he fell for Indra, from Exchange Village, and their connection led them to marriage, four children, and their carving out a life together in his hometown of Cedros.
The manner in which Ravi described his father was nothing short of hero worship.
“Daddy was more on the quiet side; he was a hard worker and a provider. He worked in a coconut estate for 22 years as a labourer, and also at sea part-time as a fisherman. On weekends he worked in the cinema in Cedros, which was owned by his sister.
“He sold in the parlour and saw about the tickets. On Sundays when people were eating chicken and callaloo, we were eating bread,” recalled Ravi.
“Little by little, they started up with the shop. He would get up at any hour to sell to fishermen going out to sea, three or four o’clock in the morning. And whatever after they returned from their trips, they might stop in the shop and he would come out and sell to all of them.
“That was a joy for him, to talk with them. He was a very straightforward person and business-oriented. After he got the stroke, he got a bit grouchy and less talkative. I would trouble him, and tickle him just to hear his mouth,” said the son.
How Krishna was killed
Indra’s adoration and commitment to Krishna shone through from the day they married one November over 40 years ago.
“She always had our home lively and happy. It is to hear people talk about her, her cooking, and how generous she was. This past Christmas, people who came to the shop remembered that she used to make homemade bread and ham, curry duck and dhalpourie, and offer anyone who was here.
“They said, ‘Miss Radha would go in the kitchen and cook up something now for now for the people who came from morning to lime.’ They loved the fish broth she used to make. To the regular patrons she would give a nip of puncheon, or whatever on Christmas Eve.
“They used to sit down in the bar and beat drum, blow the mouth organ (harmonica) and sing Christmas carols, or ‘Trini Christmas is the best’. They tried to do that this year, just like the old days, and remembered how my mother used to treat them, how she made the place very lively.
“All the time people stop in and tell me how much they miss my parents. It is to hear from the villagers talk about Radha and Krishna. Sometimes when I think about them, it makes my heart almost stop ticking,” said the son.
Ravi said even after his father was enfeebled by a stroke, the couple always remained side by side.
‘I can never see blood again’
Ravi and his mother would together put his father in their car and take him places.
“I remember the last few days with them. On New Year’s Day (2014), they lie down in their bed and I lie down in between them—as big as I am. On January 6—the last day with them—Mammy was by the fridge and I hugged her. She told me ‘behave yuh tail, nah boy’.
“In the evening, my brother-in-law helped to take down the Christmas decorations. The last glimpse of her alive was when I watched her and made sure she closed the side door to the shop, which closes from inside, before I walked up the road,” he said.
“The next morning, I came through another door through the bar, because I have my key. My brother-in-law called me and said Mammy was not answering when he was calling her to open the door.
“When I opened the door, I saw things were ransacked. I opened another door, and I saw her feet. At first, I thought she got sick and fell. I never thought it was murder.
“I kind of blanked out, because I never saw the plastic bag over her head. I never saw any blood. It was as if my life had left my body. I do not recall a lot of what happened that morning,” he said.
“Someone told me that their souls were right there still and they protected me, otherwise I would not have survived it. But I can never see blood again. I can’t even kill a duck or a chicken.
“The other day, a relative in hospital was asking for blood, and I started to cold sweat just talking about it,” said Ravi.
The couple’s lives were lost for a hard-earned $30,000 and some pieces of Indra’s gold jewelry saved from running their small business.
The cash was intended to be spent to install iron bars on the bedroom window through which the killers entered that night.
The jewelry was Indra’s legacy to her grandchildren.
Krishna had already retired to bed when the killer/s climbed through the window just inches away from his head as he faced an east-west direction, in keeping with Hindu tradition.
The disabled man was chopped in the head, the wound almost splitting his skull.
How Indra was killed
Indra was about to have her dinner and medication (they were found the next morning, untouched) when she heard the commotion.
She ran into the room and confronted the killer/s.
She was chopped, and as she raised her hands to defend herself, her limbs were almost severed.
She tried to flee and her bloody footprints showed that she lost the battle in the living room.
As she collapsed, her killer/s tried to end her life and slashed her from head to chin, across her face.
But she was still breathing, so the killer/s placed a plastic bag and a plastic cord and wrapped it around her head.
When they were found dead the next morning the wails of the couple’s daughter, Ranee Ramdeen, echoed through the close-knit community.
The residents mourned, and a Cedros police officer even hugged the couple’s children to console them as investigators processed the scene for fingerprints and evidence.
Homicide investigators combed through the bedroom where Krishna’s body was found on a blood-soaked mattress, and nearby where his wife’s mutilated body lay in the living room.
Of the case, Ravi said, “Homicide police stopped calling me, and they don’t even answer their phone when I try to call. I think the case was swept under the carpet. The people who were held as suspects (and subsequently released) they are walking about free and good as ever.”
Anyone with information to help solve the case can contact Homicide Region III at 652-0495, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477) or send information to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith by texting 482-GARY (4279),
or to the TTPS app.